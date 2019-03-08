Search

Stars boss Schroeck is satisfied with a hard earned point on the road

PUBLISHED: 17:39 06 May 2019

Erik Riss lead a brave effort from King's Lynn Stars in the Bank Holiday meeting at Ipswich Picture: MATTHEW USHER PHOTOGRAPHY

Erik Riss lead a brave effort from King's Lynn Stars in the Bank Holiday meeting at Ipswich Picture: MATTHEW USHER PHOTOGRAPHY

Matthew Usher Photography

King’s Lynn boss Peter Schroeck paid tribute to his side after seeing them pick up a consolation point in a 48-42 Premiership defeat at Ipswich yesterday.

A bumper crowd were treated to a close contest with the outcome on a knife-edge for the majority of the meeting.

Just when Ipswich looked like pulling clear the Poultec Stars, led by flying German Erik Riss, somehow pegged them back with some determined riding.

And Schroeck said: “There's a good home advantage for the Ipswich boys like there is for us at our place, so I'm pleased with a point. Obviously I would have liked the win but we've taken something from a very good Ipswich team who will be tough to beat around their own track.

“I think it was a good meeting which once again showed what a good sport we have and the fans had plenty to talk about. We had a couple of guys not at their best and that's another reason why I have to be pleased with a point.”

After an opening shared heat the Stars looked to be on a 5-1 in heat two until Cameron Heeps clipped Kasper Andersen and Heeps was excluded. In the re-run Palm Toft eased to the win ahead of Allen and Andersen.

The Witches hit back with a 4-2 in the next race to bring the scores level.

Back-to-back heat advantages in five and six put the home side six points up.

Krystian Pieszczek fell heavily in the initial staging of heat seve, resulting in his exclusion.

Then in the rerun Erik Riss romped to an excellent win while Ty Proctor just held off Heeps for second for a 5-1.

Witches hit back in heat eight with a 5-1 to extend their lead to 27-21. But back-to-back 4-2s for the Stars in nine and 10 cut the deficit to just two points.

The home side then hit back with two 4-2s in 11 and 12 and extended their lead back to six points. Two shared heats followed which secured the victory for the Witches.

Ipswich 48: Richard Lawson 12+1, David Bellego 10, Jake Allen 9+1, Cameron Heeps 6+1, Danny King 6+1, Krystian Pieszczek 4+1, Chris Harris 1.

King's Lynn 42: Erik Riss 14, Michael Palm Toft 8, Robert Lambert 7, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Ty Proctor 3+1, Kasper Andersen 3+1, Lewis Kerr 2+1.

