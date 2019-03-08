King’s Lynn Golf Club awarded for service at St Andrews ceremony

King's Lynn captain Nigel Chettleburgh (left) and general manager Richard Jessop with the national award Picture: CLUB Archant

King’s Lynn Golf Club have picked up a prestigious national award for their high level of service.

The club featured at the recent annual 59club Service Excellence Awards ceremony, a glittering affair staged at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.

Attended by the good and great of the golf industry it honoured individuals, teams and venues for their industry-leading performance in sales, service, operations and retail management.

King’s Lynn’s award was “for commitment to engage, analyse and enrich their member and guest experience, using a collateral of survey tools across my59 software platform.”

n Three professionals tied for first place after rounds of two-over-par 74 at the March Thetford ProAm - but Newmarket’s Ben Kerr picked the best partner to finish top of the pro-am scores.

Kerr and Matt Hartley - Newmarket’s manager - combined for a total of 40 points, one better than Caroline Grady and Tony Belmonte (Bawburgh) and Andy Cotton (Ufford Park) and John Banks (Bury St Edmunds).

Andy Marshall (Dereham) and Chris Soanes (Rookery Park) matched Kerr’s round of 74.

The Am-Am was won by Steve Plumb and Tim Smith (Saffron Walden) with 40 points, one more than Roger Toone and Richard Cross (Stoke-by-Nayland).

n The 24th annual Norfolk Schools’ Championships are looming, with competitions for girls and boys taking place at Eaton Golf Club on Wednesday, April 10. The closing date for entries is next Friday and more details can be obtained by contacting 01359 221281 or emailing dandmhorsburgh326@btinternet.com

n Sheringham Golf Club are holding an open day on Sunday, April 14 (10am-4pm).

There will opportunities to have a quick lesson with one of the professionals and take them on at the Dartboard Challenge or just relax club house, with a free burger thrown in for good measure.

There will be an opportunity to join the club through their Get into Golf membership that introduces people to the sport at a level that is less daunting than full membership.