'I am glad I did it' - No regrets over chairman role with British Speedway for Chapman

PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 November 2019

Buster Chapman recently stepped down as chairman of British Speedway. Picture: Ian Burt

Buster Chapman recently stepped down as chairman of British Speedway. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn chief Keith Chapman has paid tribute to friends and colleagues who supported him during his time as chairman of British Speedway.

Chapman stood down last week after four years in the job with Scunthorpe's Rob Godfrey stepping up from vice chairman to replace him.

Chapman said: "I want to wish Rob well for the coming seasons and all the other directors at the British Speedway Promoters' Association.

"I had a lot of support during four very busy years in the role and I am glad I did it. People talk about the AGM and say it's a jolly up for promoters, nothing can be further from the truth, it's a tough grind with long days, early starts and late finishes.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during the last four seasons. Nikki and the team in the BSPA office, plus Sadie Wrigglesworth from Hatfits and Adrian Smith who steered through the new TV deal with Eurosport. I'll miss my two hour trips to Rugby sat with Colin Pratt on a Tuesday!"

Chapman has already started plotting his team for King's Lynn and will also be catching up with sponsors over the coming weeks.

