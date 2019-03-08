Search

Stars must head to Ipswich derby clash in positive mood

PUBLISHED: 15:48 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 19 June 2019

King's Lynn are looking for a big performance from Craig Cook at Ipswich Picture: Ian Burt

Boss Peter Schroeck says King's Lynn need to be positive when they head to Ipswich on Thursday night.

Stars' boss Peter Schroeck Picture: Ian BurtStars' boss Peter Schroeck Picture: Ian Burt

The Poultec Stars have picked up one point from their previous two visits to Foxhall in 2019.

And they will travel to Suffolk at full strength hoping that Great Britain racer Craig Cook will be able to repeat the heroics from his previous visit to the circuit, where he scored 13 points for Glasgow in the Championship last September.

Ipswich will once again be without Aussie reserve Jake Allen, who has a shoulder injury, with Kyle Howarth coming in as a guest. Edward Kennett makes his home debut for the Witches after scoring four points in the draw at Lynn on Monday.

Stars' boss Schroeck said: "Ipswich are unbeaten from their four home meetings so we will have to see if we can turn the tables on them. Anything is possible - we just have to go there, be positive, and get stuck in and see what happens.

"I think it will be another evenly-matched meeting. Edward Kennett is a superb rider who I have worked with for quite a few years and he is a small track rider.

"They have got a good set-up at Ipswich with Danny King, Chris Harris and Kennett, who have known each other for many, many years which is worth a few points as well, but we will go there and see what happens."

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins knows the dangers the Stars can pose.

"King's Lynn can come to our place and do a job," he said. "They have already been here two times this season and they have got better each time. With the top two they have they can both score a lot around Ipswich and we will have to be focused and on top form again - it is vital to get those three points.

"It has been a while since Kyle rode at reserve so really you would have to say he is a very strong reserve. To get him as a guest is very strong on paper and I am sure he will do very well on Thursday. We hope we have a big crowd on Thursday because these boys deserve it, they are doing everything asked of them."

Ipswich: Richard Lawson, Edward Kennett, Chris Harris, Kyristian Pieszczek, Danny King, Kyle Howarth, Cameron Heeps.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

