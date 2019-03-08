Stars pass testing examination against Wolverhampton

Thomas Jorgensen. was in fine form against Wolverhampton Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King's Lynn kept themselves in the hunt for a play-off place with a comprehensive 54-36 win over Wolverhampton.

On A-Level results day, the Poultec Stars taught Wolves a lesson in gating.

There's no doubt the Stars would've joined students up and down the country celebrating on Thursday morning when the news broke that influential star Craig Cook had been granted permission to race.

The GB ace had recently been handed a 12-day ban but upon deciding to appeal his punishment, for an incident at Eastbourne whilst on Championship duty with Glasgow, Cook was give the green light to continue with the case to be reviewed.

He was one of four home riders to bang in double figures too with dashing Dane Thomas Jorgensen the standout rider as he achieved an unbeaten night at the Adrian Flux Arena.

"I made some changes for tonight and they really, really helped me," Jorgensen said. "It felt awesome to have a meeting like that at home and it was just what I've been needing. That was what I'd call a great team win as well though; we had one or two of the boys struggling early on but we all pulled together and got things going in the end."

It was yet another convincing display from the Stars as they smashed the 50-point barrier for a fourth meeting in succession.

This one came against a Wolves side though who had claimed six league points from their last four away meetings.

Stars fell behind after heat one, but a run of four straight advantages saw them establish an eight-point lead. They extended that to gap to 12 with back-to-back maximums in heats eight and nine before powering to victory with another pair of 5-1s in the final two races.

Stars: Thomas Jorgensen 14+1, Erik Riss 11+1, Lewis Kerr 10+4, Craig Cook 10, Michael Palm Toft 7+1, Nicklas Porsing 2, Josh Grajczonek 0.

Wolves: Rory Schlein 11+1, Jacob Thorssell 9, Sam Masters 6+1, Jason Garrity 5+1, Nick Morris 3, Luke Becker 2, Ryan Douglas 0.