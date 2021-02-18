'I'll be back' - luckless Linnets defender on road to recovery

Published: 12:10 PM February 18, 2021

Aaron Jones, complete with crutches, takes his place in the stands for King's Lynn Town's game against Notts County in midweek - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones has vowed to return to his best after his second big injury of the season.

The 26-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles during a freak training ground accident on Monday and won't play a part in the rest of the Linnets National League survival campaign.

Jones had already missed nine games earlier this season, also because of an ankle injury - having played arguably the best football since he joined the club. His performance in Lynn's historic and televised first appearance at this level against Yeovil earned him the official Man of the Match award. He maintained his good form but was sidelined for two months before returning in the goalless draw at home to leaders Torquay in December.

King's Lynn Town defender Aaron Jones during his 'comeback' game against Torquay - Credit: Ian Burt

Now his luck has deserted him again.

In a social media statement, Jones said: "To confirm, on Monday in training I sustained a freak injury to my Achilles. I tried to push off and sprint with no one around me and I felt (and heard) a painful pop just above my heel. A scan has confirmed that it's a rupture to my Achilles' tendon and I'll be seeing a specialist on Friday to find out next steps.

"It's been a frustrating season, collectively and individually. The constant uncertainty, no fans in stadiums and two of the worst injuries I've had in my career.

"With that being said I've probably played my best football in a Lynn shirt in the 10 games I've managed to play a part in.

Aaron Jones in action for King's Lynn Town against Wrexham - Credit: Ian Burt

"Football to me is more than just a job or a hobby, it's my life. I've loved every minute of playing for King's Lynn for the last three seasons.

"My goal now is to get myself back playing to the level I was before or better when I come back from a lengthy spell out.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the club for their support, my team-mates and the management, the medical team, to the volunteers that took me to hospital It really does mean a lot t me.

"UTL."



