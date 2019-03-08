Search

Kieron Tuck leaving Norfolk Cricket Board to work for Norwich City Academy

PUBLISHED: 12:31 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 09 October 2019

Kieron Tuck batting for Cromer - he has now swapped a role with Norfolk cricket for a new job with Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Kieron Tuck batting for Cromer - he has now swapped a role with Norfolk cricket for a new job with Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley

Kieron Tuck has decided to switch his focus to another sport after more than 11 years of service to cricket in the county.

The Norfolk Cricket Board's development director will be standing down next month to take up the post of business manager with Norwich City's Academy.

It is a new challenge for the former Cromer, Swardeston and Sheringham cricketer - and Board chairman Keir Hounsome admits Tuck will be a tough act to follow.

"In his 11 and a half years with the Board Kieron has done so much to develop cricket in Norfolk, and he has also built up a team of able and motivated people that delivers opportunities for cricket in all sorts of ways," he said.

"And he's done it all both very professionally and also with a manner that's helpful and personable.

"We are obviously very sorry to be losing Kieron but the silver lining is that he is leaving the Board in excellent shape and that's largely down to his leadership and hard work.

"I hope you will find the opportunity to thank Kieron for all he has done for Norfolk cricket."

Participation and retention officer Lewis Denmark has been appointed interim cricket development manager and the permanent role will be advertised by the end of month, with the Board hopeful of making an appointment before Christmas.

Denmark is still very much an active player, and was a key man for Swardeston this season as they became the first club to win both the national 40 over and 20 over titles in the same season.

Tuck took on the key role in Norfolk cricket in 2008 at the age of 35 following the retirement of Godfrey Batley.

Born in London, he moved to the county at the age of six and got involved in the game as a pupil at Gresham's School. He played with his father Evan at Cromer and also had a brief spell at Swardeston before ending his playing days at Sheringham. He made one appearance for Norfolk in 1996.

On taking up the role in 2008 he said: "It's a job that I've always had an eye on, because I know Norfolk cricket well. Cricket has always been my number one sport and I would just like to help make a difference in improving things around the county."

