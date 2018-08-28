Tatum and Pearson Live to pay visit to home of King’s Lynn Stars

Kelvin Tatum, left, and Nigel Pearson in the commentary box Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson, the voices of speedway, are to visit King’s Lynn with their winter tour later this month.

A special evening with the commentators will take place in the Adrian Flux Arena Function Room on Thursday January 31 (8pm). Lynn are also set to unveil another member of their 2019 side on the night.

‘Tatum and Pearson Live’ hits the road for a sixth straight winter with four dates throughout the country in the build-up to the new season.

Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “It’s always an enjoyable night when the boys come to King’s Lynn. We are pleased to welcome them back for what should be an entertaining evening.”

Tatum said: “Nigel and I like to have some fun on nights like these and we are both looking forward to going back to King’s Lynn where we have always been made welcome. It’s a nice way to build up to the season and we’ll talk to the rider in question as well as preview both the Premiership and Grand Prix seasons.

“We’ve also got some nice stories from our time on the road since our last show at Lynn.”

Tickets are selling fast and cost £10 and are available online from sportstalkevents.co.uk/bookingoffice now.