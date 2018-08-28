Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Tatum and Pearson Live to pay visit to home of King’s Lynn Stars

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 January 2019

Kelvin Tatum, left, and Nigel Pearson in the commentary box Picture: Taylor Lanning

Kelvin Tatum, left, and Nigel Pearson in the commentary box Picture: Taylor Lanning

Archant

Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson, the voices of speedway, are to visit King’s Lynn with their winter tour later this month.

A special evening with the commentators will take place in the Adrian Flux Arena Function Room on Thursday January 31 (8pm). Lynn are also set to unveil another member of their 2019 side on the night.

‘Tatum and Pearson Live’ hits the road for a sixth straight winter with four dates throughout the country in the build-up to the new season.

Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “It’s always an enjoyable night when the boys come to King’s Lynn. We are pleased to welcome them back for what should be an entertaining evening.”

Tatum said: “Nigel and I like to have some fun on nights like these and we are both looking forward to going back to King’s Lynn where we have always been made welcome. It’s a nice way to build up to the season and we’ll talk to the rider in question as well as preview both the Premiership and Grand Prix seasons.

“We’ve also got some nice stories from our time on the road since our last show at Lynn.”

Tickets are selling fast and cost £10 and are available online from sportstalkevents.co.uk/bookingoffice now.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists