Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Alfie Williams sets new county record at Keith Ward Indoor Track and Field Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:54 30 January 2019

Action from the Under-17 hurdles as Meg Wills and Alisha Youngs go for gold. Picture: Tony Payne

Action from the Under-17 hurdles as Meg Wills and Alisha Youngs go for gold. Picture: Tony Payne

Archant

The Norfolk Indoor Championships at King’s Lynn showed a big entry with enthusiastic competition.

Lily Edwards takes part in the shot putt. Picture: Tony PayneLily Edwards takes part in the shot putt. Picture: Tony Payne

Alfie Williams from the West Norfolk club put the under 17 5kg shot out to 14m 04 – a new county record and the fourth best performance in the country this year.

There was a very close race in the under 17 women’s 60m hurdles with the first four athletes given the same time of 10.2 seconds. Alisha Youngs of the City of Norwich club just prevailed over Meg Willis. Meg also won the long jump 4m 94.

Jaiden Dean continued to impress in the under 15 age group with a win in the 60m in a fine 7.6 seconds and the 60m hurdles in 9.4 seconds.

Harry Taylor set a new county record of 22.53 seconds in the under 20 200m event at the London Games and another county record fell to Kirst Sait-Steward in Birmingham where she completed the 60m hurdles in 8.96 seconds.

Sophie Mckinna from Great Yarmouth continued where she left off last season with a shot putt of 17m 58 in the London Games at Lea Valley.

This is the best performance by a British athlete this year and international selection will surely follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists