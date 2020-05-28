Search

King’s Lynn Stars to focus on junior riders’ development

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 May 2020

A junior track is to be built at the home of the King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn are ready to step up their work with youngsters with a new junior track at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Boss Peter Schroeck has been running successful training schools at Rye House, but has now linked up with Martin Hagon, owner of Hagon Shocks, who works closely to give young riders support and opportunities.

And Lynn owner Keith Chapman has thrown his support behind the scheme as he’s also keen to focus on nurturing young riders to eventually graduate into the first team.

Said Schroek: “I have started working with Hagon Shocks and we have decided to reopen the Academy and we will be building a junior track at King’s Lynn to help bring on youngsters.

“People who know me know that I am very passionate to see the youngsters progress as that’s what we have been very successful doing at Rye House bringing several riders on.

“I believe the group of youngsters we’ve got coming through are ready for the challenge but we need to encourage them and their parents so they know there could be a future.”

