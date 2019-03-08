Search

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 20 June 2019

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

Education begins at home for Iain Martell and Liam Goddard, who have been mixing with the best as they prepare for their reappearance in front of Norwich fans on Friday night.

Owen Blunden, right - learning fast Picture: Mark HewlettOwen Blunden, right - learning fast Picture: Mark Hewlett

Cruiserweight Iain Martell has sparred with the experienced former Commonwealth and Southern Area champion Tony Conquest as well as the unbeaten Julian Wilson and stablemate Eli Frankham ahead of his big clash with Ossie Jervier.

Goddard's has twins Liam and Ryan Walsh - former and current British champions - in front of him as he gets ready for his first six-rounder.

For Martell there has been an element of adjustment after a successful MMA career as he learns a different skill-set.

"We've had to readjust him," said trainer Graham Everett. "He has learned the art of boxing a lot more now, from the time when he was with us sparring with Sam Sexton. Now he has Eli Frankham and he has to be on top of his game to spar with Eli every week. Things have changed for him. He has had some brilliant sparring this time. He has had some really, really good rounds and he has come on immensely in the last two months.

"Liam Goddard is fighting his first six-rounder after three fights - he is ready to move up. I think very highly of him - he is very explosive. He's been sparring lots and lots of rounds with Liam Walsh and Ryan Walsh and you are not going to get a better education than that - in your home gym as well, that is a fantastic situation to be in and both of them rate Liam really highly. He is a big puncher and very fast - we just need to keep him focused and keep him on it and opportunities will come."

Owen Blunden, 20, has his third outing and is another whose progress has pleased Everett.

"I call him the quiet man of the gym," said Everett. "He has really has improved - it was difficult when he first came here. There was a big transformation for him and he wasn't full of confidence, but myself and Jon (Thaxton), who has worked really hard with him, have seen him improve and he is looking better and better every week."

