Ford opts to stay with Great Yarmouth after signing is announced by Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 08:20 13 June 2019

Recently appointed Great Yarmouth Town manager Rob McCombe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Recently appointed Great Yarmouth Town manager Rob McCombe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Great Yarmouth Town youngster Josh Ford has opted to stay put - after being unveiled as a new signing by neighbours Gorleston.

Greens' boss Stewart Larter clearly believed he had the defender on board for the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign when he tweeted: "Delighted to announce a new signing for Gorleston FC in Josh Ford - has very good experience for a young player, will strengthen the team and very much looking forward to working with him."

But the Bloaters, who had nutured Ford through their youth system and handed him his debut at senior level, clearly had other ideas and the following day replied: "Following a 'signing' tweet from another club during the week, and discussions with our manager Rob McCombe, we are delighted to announce that Josh Ford has committed to the Bloaters for the 2019/2020 season."

Recently appointed boss McCombe added on Twitter: "Great to have you 'back' Josh! Looking forward to working with you again this year!"

McCombe said the whole affair had taken him by surprise - but is now looking to put it behind him.

"When I saw Stu's tweet it came as a big surprise - we had no idea Josh was thinking of moving on," he said.

"So I contacted the lad to speak to him about the situation and asked him if he had actually signed anything yet - and he said no.

"It was then a case of trying to get him to stay put and I was delighted when he decided to commit to us.

"It was an unfortunate situation. Josh made a mistake and put himself and the club in a difficult position - but he is still young lad and providing he learns from it that's fine.

"I have been in touch with Stu (Larter) to explain the situation and now I think it is time for both clubs to move on."

McCombe is now fully focused on getting his squad prepared for a new campaign in the second flight of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Training gets under way next week and the pre-season fixtures start in early July.

Meanwhile the early round FA Cup and FA Vase draws are to be released by the FA in the week beginning July 8.

Man's body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

'I can't survive selling a dozen pairs a week' – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

'We're living on £10 a day': What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

'I can't survive selling a dozen pairs a week' – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory 'gardener'

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Progress on £9m plan for new leisure centre

Proposals are being worked on for a £9m new leisure centre in Diss to replace the existing site on Victoria Road. Picture: South Norfolk Council
