' I really found the love for the game again' - why Josh Coulson returned to Lynn

Josh Coulson's new-found love for the game was behind his decision to return to King’s Lynn Town for the new season.

The experienced central defender spent time on loan at The Walks last season, when Lynn were unable to escape the drop back down to National League North.

It was during that spell when Coulson, 33, was won over by Lynn fans and, when Southend released him, made the decision to return on a full-time basis an easy one.

Josh Coulson in typically positive style - Credit: Ian Burt

“I loved my time on loan last season,” he told the club’s official website.

“And I know we didn’t achieve what we wanted to but I really found the love for the game again.

“The gaffer, H (Hugo), Hughsey (Mark Hughes) and all the boys were a pleasure to work with, which made me decision easy. I also felt a lot of love from the fans here which goes a long way with me.

“The one thing I found when I came into the club last year was the bond between the squad. It’s a fantastic group of people and something that I loved being part of.

“A smaller group means relying on each other more, which means demands on each other have to be more, which ultimately means we need to be more together more supportive than ever. And I have no doubt we will be.”

Lynn’s final attempts to stave off relegation were marked, if not in results, by a commitment to the cause. But Coulson believes the anguish of relegation is firmly in the past.

“If I’m honest, I think everyone has been focused on what’s next and not dwelled on it too much,” he said. “At the time, spirits were down. But this group of people is a special one with great characters who really do look after each other.

“I think it’s clear that the club is doing things the right way and for me there is a feeling of positivity around the place.

Josh Coulson quickly built up a good rapport with King's Lynn Town fans last season - Credit: Ian Burt

“We need to keep doing the right things, ie, getting that connection between the club, players/staff and the fans to really drive the club on.”

The new season fixtures are released on Wednesday, and while most just want a good start to the campaign, Coulson has enough experience to know it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“I think a good start in season would be ideal,” he said. “But I don’t think it will define our season. We will be doing all we can to make the best start. And that has already started in pre season training.

“My goals this year are to just help the team as much as I can, on and off the pitch. Use my experience to help develop the younger lads in the group.”

Battling for a place in Lynn’s backline will be newcomer Adam Crowther, who is coming off a promotion campaign with Cheshunt, having helped them into National League South.

“I’m an out-and-out defender, I like to head and block everything and will do anything for a clean sheet,” he said. “I may even chip in with a goal here and there.

“This opportunity to go into full time football and train every day will hopefully help me improve massively”

The step-up the ladder is something Crowther believes he can handle.

“I definitely think I can play at this level and hopefully I can show that this season,” he said.

“I’ve got some experienced lads and very good players in my position so I’m sure I’ll learn plenty from them throughout the season. They’ll help me along the way.

“Personally I want to play as many games as possible and carry on my form from last season which will hopefully help the team finish as high as possible.”