Lynn star Barrett hoping double standards will secure start at Halifax

Josh Barrett admits he is still less than half-fit – but is hoping his weekend double will be enough to persuade new boss Tommy Widdrington to start him again when King’s Lynn Town head to FC Halifax on Tuesday night.

The Linnets ended an eight-game losing streak against bottom side Dover in Widdrington’s first game in charge.

Lynn's new manager Tommy Widdrington - Credit: Ian Burt

Widdrington has watched, but not taken, one training session and will have little time with his new players ahead of the trip north.

But he knows plenty about Barrett, having worked with him at Coventry and Bristol Rovers. There will be no guarantees, but Barrett’s performance on Saturday, in only his second start, was certainly eye-catching, particularly the opener which he lofted over the keeper from wide on the left.

“Good goal, I enjoyed, it is a good feeling, but they are the bits of quality that I need to bring for us to hopefully get out of this situation. I think I can be a big part of it.

“It is a massive win and hopefully now on Tuesday night we can kick on – a hard game but why not go and win?”

Barrett was close to packing up football before joining Lynn in October. The immediate mission was to lose weight and regain fitness.

“I have been frustrated,” he admitted. “I think I am gradually getting fitter every game but I am frustrated that I probably haven’t done enough going forward. I don’t think I have created enough chances or scored enough.

“But a big game Tuesday night and hopefully I will get another couple.

“I know the gaffer, I know what he is like – he just wants to win and that is what it is all about, we have got to win games, no matter how.

“We go again Tuesday and hopefully we do the same.”

There may be doubt over Munashe Sundire, who came off injured on Saturday. Defender Kyle Callan-McFadden was also absent but could return for the FA Trophy game against Nantwich on Saturday.

FC Halifax are fifth in the table, having won 1-0 at Wealdstone at the weekend.



