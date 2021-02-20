'Impressive' Mexican driver joins Norfolk-based team's F3 line-up

Published: 9:51 AM February 20, 2021

San Luis Potosí-born José Garfias has been announced as Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport's final driver in the 2021 BRDC F3 Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

An "impressive" 16-year-old from Mexico has become the third and final member of a Norfolk-based racing team's British Formula 3 line-up.

San Luis Potosí-born José Garfias has been announced as Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport's final driver in the 2021 BRDC F3 Championship.

Garfias began carting at the age of 11, winning multiple races before his first season of car racing in October 2019.

The 16-year-old netted fourth place in the 2019-20 North and Central American Formula 4 Championship, impressively recording 15 top-five placings in the 20 race series including three victories.

As with recently announced F3 team-mate Javier Sagrera Pont, the signing of Garfias with Elite Motorsport has been facilitated by Seven GP, a driver development programme, formed in the '80s by Mexican Picho Toledano.

Javier Segrera Pont has been announced as Elite Motorsport's first driver in the 2021 BRDC F3 Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Elite Motorsport team owner, Eddie Ives, said: “I’m very much looking forward to welcoming José into our team.

Elite Motorsport was established by Eddie Ives at the end of 2011 and is based in Shipdham - Credit: Elite Motorsport





“José impressed me in his initial F3 test at Valencia last December, he was very quick considering his experience.

"He’ll be embarking on his maiden F3 season and like Javier, racing in Britain for the first time, but I’m certain with some races under his belt, he’ll score some good results during the course of the year."

Also joining Garfias is 15-year-old Tom Lebbon from Bury St Edmunds, who won last year's Ginetta Junior Championship in his maiden season of car racing.

Tom Lebbon, 15, from Bury St Edmunds has announced that he will be moving from the Ginetta Junior Championship up to the BRDC British Formula 3 (F3) Championship in 2021 with Norfolk racing team, Elite Motorsport. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

"My goal for this season is to learn and gain more experience," the Mexican said. "Hopefully I can have success along the way.

"I am very excited for 2021 because racing in Europe, and F3, will be something completely new for me.



“I can’t wait for the season to start, racing on the famous tracks in Britain, and to work with the guys at Elite Motorsport.



“I would also like to thank everyone who is involved in this exciting project. For the support from Seven GP and to Eddie [Ives] for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

The 24-race F3 season is scheduled to begin at Brands Hatch on May 22-23.