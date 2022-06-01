John Bailey: There's no easy answer in the big trout debate in our rivers

Expert opinion

I might have mentioned that I also write a column for that august title Classic Angling, a long lived magazine that caters for tackle collectors and old fishing diehards who refuse to call it a day.

There’s been a spat recently in those pages over the stocking of trout, specifically browns and specifically to chalk streams and it has had me agog. Especially when you consider Norfolk is awash with chalk streams itself.

Put very simply, there are those, the Environment Agency included, who want to see an end to the stocking of fish farmed trout into rivers. At the very least, they would like a size limit of about two pounds imposed on any stocked fish in order to protect the genetically pure stocks.

It’s all part of the general fad for rewilding we are seeing these days and all very high minded. The underlying thesis is that larger stocked trout are not only destructive but a bit grubby, second rate fish shovelled in for commercial reasons and to draw in the well heeled punters. Let river trout get back to where they were a century ago, and there will be pristine browns for everyone. So they say.

The argument for (sensible) stocking says there is no such thing as genetic purity in river trout anymore after decades of fish farmed introductions.

The stocking of trout rivers goes back way over a century so no one knows what a “pure” trout is anymore. Stocking with bigger trout, goes the argument, attracts the monied who pay for keepers and well looked after rivers that would otherwise suffer from neglect.

The “stockers” also point out that in the world today there are as many anglers wanting to catch trout as there are actual wild fish. They add that once a wild trout is caught once or twice and returned , it becomes nigh on impossible to catch again. The result of not stocking would be a fall off in numbers of trout, numbers of anglers, amount of income and condition of most rivers. Believe me, there’s a lot more to it than this but at least you have the gist I think.

As the long time Eastern Daily Press angling columnist I’m obviously revered (ha ha!) and should have an opinion. I sort of do and sort of don’t, a bit like Michael Owen many years ago opining that “this is a game England could easily win, lose or draw!”

If you actually own or control a stretch of river and if you can look after it and if there is no financial pressure, all well and good. You can put in your own dosh, create a wild trout heaven, keep down angler numbers to a bare minimum and bingo, job done. But most of rivers today, and in the past, don’t operate like that. You need the prawn sandwich brigade to pay the big bucks that pay for the weed to be cut, for the reeds to be cleaned and for the river to be sparkling healthy. And those anglers with mayonnaise on their chin want trout, decent plentiful trout, that are also catchable or they won’t come again.

The one thing I will say with absolute conviction is that once a wild, chalk stream brown trout is caught and released, it is awesomely hard to catch again.

In 1977 a cracking brown trout lived on the Wensum at Lenwade, under the road bridge. I caught it on a mayfly in late May that year and it weighed four, nearly five pounds. After serious debate with myself, I returned it and as it grew visibly bigger over the next three years, I tried to catch it again. Different fly patterns. Maggots. Worms. Minnows. Lighter line. Smaller hooks. Fishing at night. I came close but never, ever the celebratory cigar. That trout finally died of old age after it’s single solitary mistake.

I’ve just returned from Lough Corrib in Ireland’s Joyce Country. It was the height of the mayfly season and I was out with a top guide. We saw thousands of cracking wild fish, all taking the glorious dancing mayflies, which we used as a natural bait on that method known as dapping.

Everything was in our favour, even the notoriously fickle Irish weather. In three days, we caught two fish. Despite Corrib being forty four thousand acres, despite there being zillions of fish, those fish knew our game inside out. They’d been educated in the hard school of excellent Irish angling and learned their lessons well.

So! What can I say? If you want a well run chalk stream trout fishery and need anglers to pay for the upkeep, chances are wild browns will not cut it and you’ll be looking up the number of your nearest fish farm.