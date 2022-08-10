John Bailey: Passing of an Indian maestro

Columnist

Coaches in sport have an accepted role, you would have thought.

Rafa Nadal can hit a ball or two but we don’t blink when we hear he has a coach. Most professional football teams have coaches for the defence, the attack and even the goalkeepers. There’s an England cricket batting coach and I wouldn’t be surprised if the tiddlywinks team has a coach or two. Yet, in angling, that most complex of sports, coaches are either ignored or regarded with suspicion by most who practise the art.

There’s a belief among many that angling is uniquely egalitarian, that every angler is equally skilled and access to good waters is the only factor that separates the successful from the less so. The simple fact is that after observing several thousands of anglers over my long career I have to conclude that many of us aren’t that good and absolutely all of us could be coached to be better.

Which brings me to my point , the sub-continent and to a gentleman called Bola. Now, there are many Norfolkians who made the journey out to the river Cauvery in southern India pursuing the fabulous mahseer, the beguiling mix of carp and barbel that grow to a hundred pounds and pull so hard that you think you might have hooked a tank. Fishing on this fabled river became popular in the 90s and has only recently been paused because of conservation issues which are too complicated to explain here. The fact is that during the quarter of a century I am discussing, some huge mahseer were landed and the credit for many of the successes lies with the recently departed fishing god, Bola.

I was a part of a tiny team from Norwich who landed on the Cauvery in 1991 and we immediately fell under the spell and supervision of Bola and his equally amazing colleague, Subhan. I’ve fished in many places around the world with many guides but not a single one of those can hold a candle to these two gentlemen. Bola and Subhan were the masters, the best, part human, part fish. And both gone. I’ll tell you, we’ll never see their like again.

You can imagine the number of camp fire debates I have been party to where the subject was Bola and Subhan and what made them so uniquely special. Of course, they were river people, the water was in their soul so deep they could have passed as more otter than human. They learned their fishing at the same time they began to walk and talk. They were taught almost in the cradle. After all, Bola’s mother had a hundred pound mahseer to her name that she took on a handline after a six-hour fight and the loss of a finger or two. Not many of us can claim that angling DNA. This story introduces another important point: both Bola and Subhan had caught mahseer to eat before they started catching them for sport. There’s little doubt in my mind after my years in Eastern Europe that the best anglers are those who catch fish for food, not fun. Having a hungry family back home doesn’t half concentrate the mind and dissuade you from accepting a blank with equanimity.

Bola back in 1991. Yes, he was generous, lion-hearted and uniquely gifted, but he didn’t suffer fools, could be gruff, drank too much and you didn’t want to get in the way of one of his hangovers. Me back in 1991? I guess like all of us then I was tinged by that unconscious racism that reading the history of the Raj induced. There was still that bit of Kipling in me that Bola soon gouged out. Bola was not only his own man, but a volcanic force beside whom I recognised myself as a puny white man helpless before the ferocity of the jungle.

Fishing with Bola was what fishing is all about. A session with him was in technicolour when a session at home was in black and white. I used to say mahseer fishing on the Cauvery was like barbel fishing on the Wensum, but 10 times more so. The fish in India were 10 times bigger. The river was 10 times wider, faster and more dangerous. You didn’t use 10lb line but 100lb line. A fight did not last 10 minutes but 100 minutes and on the Wensum you stood no chance of dying whilst on the Cauvery it seemed 10 to 1 and a likely bet at times. It’s probably down to Bola that I can even write this down today. May his memory burn bright in the jungles of the night.