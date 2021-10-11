News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hot-shot Joe on swapping Wroxham for King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM October 11, 2021   
Joe Taylor was introduced in the second half - Credit: Ian Burt

Joe Taylor about to make his Linnets league debut at the weekend - Credit: Ian Burt

Joe Taylor may have waved goodbye to Wroxham, but his heart will be with the Yachtsmen in a huge top-of-the table clash on Tuesday night. 

Taylor has swapped the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division for parent club King’s Lynn Town, making his league debut in the 1-0 National League home defeat to Solihull Moors on Saturday. 

His recall from a loan spell came after a staggering 21 goals in 13 appearances for the Yachtsmen – but he will have to watch from the sidelines when they entertain leaders Gorleston (7.45pm). 

“I was very sad to leave to be fair,” said the 18-year-old. “When I first joined the lads were brilliant, they were so welcoming and I settled in really well and I loved every minute of it at Wroxham. 

“Although it is an honour to be called back here I am a little bit saddened to be leaving Wroxham.” 

Taylor only knew of his switch back to The Walks a few days before it happened and had just one training session with Lynn before the weekend. 

“To be fair it all came round really quickly,” he said. “I heard Tuesday night that maybe I could be getting a recall and then on Wednesday it had happened – that did take me by surprise. 

“I haven’t had a chance to do much work with them, but they are always talking to me, telling me what I should or shouldn’t do and they are always helping me out and giving me advice. It felt quite easy to settle in playing alongside them.” 

It is a big step from the Thurlow Nunn Premier to the National League – but Taylor doesn’t lack confidence. 

“It is a massive step, but I back my ability,” he said. “I wasn’t that nervous – obviously there were butterflies because I am a boy and I was playing for my home town, but I wasn’t nervous because I back my ability and back myself if I get on the ball and I can face people up – that's where I get my joy.” 

Taylor now has a blank weekend as far as Lynn are concerned - they play Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday but the teenager is cup-tied, having played 10 minutes of Wroxham’s extra preliminary round  tie against Mildenhall in August. 

