Norwich-trained Joe Steed gets the party started for Fenland boxing fans

Joe Steed celebrates victory over Miguel Aguilar in Peterborough Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Joe Steed teed up a great night for boxing fans in the Fens with victory number five of his fledgeling career.

Steed – from Wisbech – was on the undercard of pal Jordan Gill’s vacant WBA international featherweight title fight in Peterborough.

And Steed – a day after his 21st birthday – got the party started with a four-round win over tough Nicaraguan Miguel Aguilar.

Steed was a clear winner, taking all four rounds as he continued his development under Norwich trainer Graham Everett.

“You can’t beat it – the build-up this week, all my fans coming from Wisbech,” said super-welterweight Steed, who dedicated victory to his grandfather, Peter Parlett, who died last year. “It was real hard but I know he was up there watching me and that was for him.”

Everett added: “Joe is a great fighter, great prospect. He is very young, we are building him up, me and Jon Thaxton, working really hard with him but I believe he can go all the way.”

Then it was the turn of Gill, and the man from Chatteris wasted little time disposing of Emmanuel Dominguez inside three rounds. Gill now gets a top 15 ranking and is targeting a fight against Kiko Martinez for the European belt – although that is something that Norfolk’s British champion Ryan Walsh will feel he has first claim to.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Gill. ““I know that if I hit someone with these gloves I’ll put them away. I turned pro at 18 and I’m 22 now so I’m coming into my prime.”

