Joe Steed wants to prove daily slog to Norwich is worth it

Joe Steed shows his strength during his last outing, against Liam Griffiths Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Norwich-based Joe Steed is hoping to shine on national TV – and help return some boxing glory to the fens.

Steed travels from Wisbech to trainer Graham Everett’s gym in Norwich six days a week, but on March 2, after four wins in a row, the unbeaten fighter hits the road – albeit not far.

Steed faces Sam Omidi on the Matchroom-promoted show at Peterborough’s East of England Arena - a bill headed by Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill.

“It’s live on Sky Sports so hopefully I get a TV slot so I can showcase what I have,” said the 20-year-old. “I’m really looking forward to it – it’s going to be a good night and I am buzzing to get on the show and I should have good support, I’ve sold a lot of tickets.

Steed has a 100pc win record after an impressive start to his pro career and while the first-night nerves are beginning to fade, he admits there is one moment that is still causing a few butterflies.

“I am always relaxed,” he said. “In training and the build-up to fights I have no nerves at all. The only time I do get nerves are those few moments before the first bell sounds. As soon as that goes, so do the nerves.

“This is fight number five for me and I guess it is time to step up now. I only give myself a day off at the weekends and I am in Norwich every day, but it is worth the effort – getting on a show like this proves it’s worth it.”

Gill is flying the fenland flag once waved at ringside by the great Dave Boy Green, also from Chatteris.

“I’ve known Jordan a few years now – he was at the Chatteris club and I was at March,” said Steed. “I’ve been to a few of his fights and he has done well to get boxing back to the area so fair play to him. “I would like in way to put Wisbech on the boxing map and I can’t wait to prove to everyone what I’m about over the next few years.”

Everett has been impressed with Steed’s progress since his debut last May.

“Joe is making good improvement and is having good sparring at the moment,” he said. “It’s been tough sparring and he has been working hard. If he keeps learning and keeps focusing on what he should be doing, eating right and sleeping right and training right he could have a good future.”