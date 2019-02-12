Steed the main man for trainer Everett on Peterborough show

Joe Steed is put through his paces by trainer Graham Everett ahead of his fight against Miguel Aguilar in Peterborough Picture: Gary Samuels AdGarry Samuels

Graham Everett will have his hands full when one of his rising stars steps into the ring in Peterborough on Saturday night - but might be tempted to get a sneak look at the top of the bill.

Joe Steed preparing for his fight against Miguel Aguilar in Peterborough Picture: Gary Samuels Joe Steed preparing for his fight against Miguel Aguilar in Peterborough Picture: Gary Samuels

Jordan Gill headlines the Matchroom show at the East of England Arena and the Chatteris boxer is a possible future opponent of one of Everett’s biggest stars, British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh.

Gill stopped Ryan Doyle to claim the Commonwealth featherweight title in October and a ‘derby’ clash between the pair is a possibility – unless a bigger opportunity comes along.

Walsh has defended his British belt six times but would love to add the European crown, which was controversially denied him when losing to Dennis Ceylan in Denmark in October 2015.

If Gill gets through his fight against Emmanuel Dominguez for the vacant WBA international featherweight title, that British showdown is on - if they want it.

“I think it is a fight we are both interested in but if a bigger opportunity comes up I am going to take the bigger one,” said Gill. “I think Ryan Walsh is in the same bracket – he would take the similar opportunity. If you are a British champion and you have defended it five or six times you look at me as a potential banana skin.

“He is a smart guy – he knows the business, he has been in some top fights and you can’t question his credentials.”

Everett says he will watch Gill’s performance if he gets the opportunity – but it’s all about Joe Steed tonight.

Steed, from Wisbech, faces Miguel Aguilar in a four-round super-welterweight contest and is looking to make it five straight wins at the start of his pro career.

“I can’t wait,” said Steed, 21 on Friday. “It is the best part, fight week. The hard work is done and I am ready to get in there, settle down and do the job and look good doing it as well.

“Tickets have gone well – there is loads of support coming from my home town so I can’t complain really - 20 minutes up the road so that’s brilliant. Hopefully I get another win and we go on from there, climb the ladder. Every fight is a step up.”

The fight night in on Sky Sports, starting at 7pm.