Joe Skipper warms up for Texas Iron Man with victory in Diss Duathlon

Jane Hannah on her way to victory in the women's section of the Diss Duathlon. Photo: Mark Hewlett Mark Hewlett

International athlete Joe Skipper claimed an impressive win in the Diss Duathlon organised by the Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

International Iron Man athlete Joe Skipper in full flight in the Diss Duathlon Photo: Mark Hewlett International Iron Man athlete Joe Skipper in full flight in the Diss Duathlon Photo: Mark Hewlett

Sunday’s event consisted of a five kilometre run, a 30 kilometre cycle ride and then a further five kilometre run and Skipper came home in a time of 1:22:55.

The 31-year-old Norfolk athlete, who was placed first in Iron Man UK 2018, said of the race: “It was a good tune up race for Iron Man in Texas, it was quite short so you can push hard.

“It felt freezing and really windy but it’s great to do a local race.

“At the start of the season it’s hard to find a high standard race, you don’t want to go into a high-profile race without preparation.”

The first woman home was Tri-Anglia’s Jane Hannah with a time of 1:46:35.

“There was some tough competition but I had a good solid race although it was a bit windy on the bike,” she said.

“As always the marshals make the event and well done to race director Ken Bool, who did a fantastic job.”

There was two more successes for Tri-Anglia in the Under-19 category with Luke Lynds finishing in a time of 1:33:13 and Nathan Risbey as third male overall with a time of 1:29:00.

The event was open to competitors of all abilities and some participants travelled from outside the county to take part.

Clare Bayliss came down from Durham with her family for a holiday and decided to give it a go.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and would definitely do it again it’s a sport that is inclusive of everyone,” she said.

Bool, who was race director for the first time, said: “It was certainly an eye-opening experience, but I have really enjoyed it. I just wanted everyone to have a good race, have a good time and enjoy themselves.

“We had a really good group of marshals out there. This is what I think is really good, Tri-Anglia is a club where marshals have a really good reputation.

“Next year hoping to expand it and grow the event a little bit.”

Tri-Anglia Triathlon club was formed in 2002 to develop and promote the sport of triathlon in and around Norfolk.

For more information visit www.tri-anglia.co.uk