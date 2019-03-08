Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Joe Skipper warms up for Texas Iron Man with victory in Diss Duathlon

PUBLISHED: 15:06 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 April 2019

Jane Hannah on her way to victory in the women's section of the Diss Duathlon. Photo: Mark Hewlett

Jane Hannah on her way to victory in the women's section of the Diss Duathlon. Photo: Mark Hewlett

Mark Hewlett

International athlete Joe Skipper claimed an impressive win in the Diss Duathlon organised by the Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club.

International Iron Man athlete Joe Skipper in full flight in the Diss Duathlon Photo: Mark HewlettInternational Iron Man athlete Joe Skipper in full flight in the Diss Duathlon Photo: Mark Hewlett

Sunday’s event consisted of a five kilometre run, a 30 kilometre cycle ride and then a further five kilometre run and Skipper came home in a time of 1:22:55.

The 31-year-old Norfolk athlete, who was placed first in Iron Man UK 2018, said of the race: “It was a good tune up race for Iron Man in Texas, it was quite short so you can push hard.

“It felt freezing and really windy but it’s great to do a local race.

“At the start of the season it’s hard to find a high standard race, you don’t want to go into a high-profile race without preparation.”

The first woman home was Tri-Anglia’s Jane Hannah with a time of 1:46:35.

“There was some tough competition but I had a good solid race although it was a bit windy on the bike,” she said.

“As always the marshals make the event and well done to race director Ken Bool, who did a fantastic job.”

There was two more successes for Tri-Anglia in the Under-19 category with Luke Lynds finishing in a time of 1:33:13 and Nathan Risbey as third male overall with a time of 1:29:00.

The event was open to competitors of all abilities and some participants travelled from outside the county to take part.

Clare Bayliss came down from Durham with her family for a holiday and decided to give it a go.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and would definitely do it again it’s a sport that is inclusive of everyone,” she said.

Bool, who was race director for the first time, said: “It was certainly an eye-opening experience, but I have really enjoyed it. I just wanted everyone to have a good race, have a good time and enjoy themselves.

“We had a really good group of marshals out there. This is what I think is really good, Tri-Anglia is a club where marshals have a really good reputation.

“Next year hoping to expand it and grow the event a little bit.”

Tri-Anglia Triathlon club was formed in 2002 to develop and promote the sport of triathlon in and around Norfolk.

For more information visit www.tri-anglia.co.uk

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Paddy Davitt verdict: A coronation without the crown prince beckons

Daniel Farke mulls over what next after Emi Buendia's red card in Norwich City's 4-0 win over QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I fell in love with the place’- photographer captures stunning images of Norfolk village

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists