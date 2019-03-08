Joe Skipper produces outstanding performance to finish sixth at World IRONMAN Championships

Joe Skipper finished in sixth place in the World IRONMAN Championships. Picture: Activ Images Activ Images

Lowestoft athlete Joe Skipper produced an outstanding to finish sixth at the World IRONMAN Championships in Hawaii at the weekend.

The 31-year-old, who finished seventh in Kona last year, has endured a difficult year through injury but the enforced lay-off didn't detract from an excellent performance.

Skipper got out of the 3.8km swim leg in the second pack of athletes and despite suffering a puncture on the 180km bike phase, he started the 42.2km run in 10th. He worked his way past some impressive athletes including two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee, who would eventually finish in 21st. Skipper finished in sixth position in 8:07:46 as German Jan Frodeno took victory in a new record time of 7:51:13.

Kimberley Morrison, from Bale, near Fakenham, produced a solid performance to finish in 26th place in the women's event in 9:44:19.