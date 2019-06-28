Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Norwich Road Runners' Jodie Causer reveals the trials and tribulations of being a race director

28 June, 2019 - 12:00
Jodie Causer fits in her own running around being the administrative force behind Norwich Road Runners. Picture: Jodie Causer

Jodie Causer fits in her own running around being the administrative force behind Norwich Road Runners. Picture: Jodie Causer

Archant

After joining Norwich Road Runners three years ago I was determined to just run and not get too involved with the club.

Jodie Causer in action. Picture: Jodie CauserJodie Causer in action. Picture: Jodie Causer

I know that normally I'm one of those people that end up on the committee and will take on anything that needs organising. But I had the London Marathon to train for at the time and needed to concentrate on training for that.

After a year of just running I was on the committee. It's a fantastic club and I wanted to be a part of making it grow.

My first role was looking after the kit. I added a few new lines and found it a great way to meet lots of the club members.

I also assisted the race director in last year's Wroxham 5k series and this is where I found the love for organising races.

Action from the start of race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony ThrussellAction from the start of race two of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Tony Thrussell

The race director stood down at the end of race one so I jumped at the chance to take on the role.

I also knew that the club needed a new hub as we had outgrown where we were at Sewell Park.

I approached Sprowston Academy and got the ball rolling to move our club there. This took up quite a lot of time with meetings with the school and getting a well established club over to new premises. The move has definitely helped make the club grow as we can now offer more sessions with bigger and better facilities.

With a new venue required for our Broadland Half Marathon race due to the lack of parking my next mission was on so I started looking at potential new venues.

Action from the inaugural Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: ArchantAction from the inaugural Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Archant

I have been a season ticket holder at Roarr Dinosaur park for nearly 10 years due to my job as a childminder and I visit the park on a weekly basis.

I always imagined it would be a great venue for a race so I decided to make it happen.

After several meetings with the management team at Roarr and nine months of planning the Ringland Half Marathon was created.

It was better than I could ever have imagined with it selling out in a day. I loved the whole planning of the race from designing the medals and T-shirts to putting a new route together.

I had some great help with coming up with a new route from Mick Powell and my partner Danny who knew the area well.

You may also want to watch:

Organising the race was a huge task, alongside family life with my two young boys, working four long days and trying to squeeze in some runs.

My house was overrun with race bits with boxes stacked in every room but it was well worth it. My day off was spent in meetings, site visits and spending several hours writing emails.

We have a great race team at Norwich Road Runners so there was plenty of help and support from the club too.

I decided to change our chip timing company as I found we were spending a lot of time with the admin side of the race entries.

Along came Jon Beverley from TRT. His fab new system saved me several hours of work stuffing brown envelopes. This made it a lot easier when prepping for a race.

After Ringland was over it was straight on to planning the Wroxham 5k series.

My first plan was to get rid of the turn into the school at the finish. This meant extra work getting the course re-measured and extending the road closure so we could finish out on the road.

The extra phone calls, emails and site visits were well worth it - watching it all come together this year was a huge buzz.

I also increased the limit to 1,000 with each race selling out. With the extended road closure and increased limit we needed to make the race as safe as possible so we had TMO traffic management come in and deal with the closure and manage the finish area. This definitely helped having them involved in the race.

Being a race director is a massive task but I absolutely love it.

I'm starting a new job in a few weeks which will give me more flexibility to have some time off when there is a race approaching.

I'm also mindful that I will be organising Ringland next year and training for the Manchester Marathon.

I hope to continue being the race director for Norwich Road Runners for as long as they will have me.

I've already got a new race in mind which I'm hoping to have on the race calendar next year.

I do love being busy...

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Yet another twist to Wetherspoons saga in Norfolk town

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists