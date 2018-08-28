Norfolk’s former England star Jayne Roylance dies at the age of 71

Jayne Roylance has died. She was 71. Archant

Norfolk’s former international star Jayne Roylance has died. She was 71.

In her local playing career she represented Cromer Marrams, North Walsham and County Arts while playing for England at the highest level.

Jayne won two silvers at the World Bowls Championships in 1988, in the women’s triples with Norma Shaw and Barbara Fuller and the fours with Shaw, Fuller and Mary Price.

She wore England’s colours at the Commonwealth Games in 1990 and 1994 – it was in her first appearance, in Auckland, when she partnered Price to bronze in the women’s pairs.

Jayne was also a multiple winner at national championships, including alongside her brothers Chris and David Ward.

She played more than 100 matches for Norfolk in the Johns Trophy and was a member of the successful teams of 1985, 1987 and 1991, as well as finalist in 1996. She also played in excess of 50 Walker Cup games, again recording success in 1991.