Speedway Podcast: With former King’s Lynn ace and 3x World Champ, JASON CRUMP... ‘Leading from the front’

PUBLISHED: 12:34 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 06 April 2020

Jason Crump, 3x World Champion

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he speaks to 3x World Champion JASON CRUMP in this fascinating podcast, live from Down Under

One of the speedway’s true legends, Crump opens up about his life in speedway and his subsequent return to the track this season.

- 3 world titles, but something else meant more

- Early day fun and games at Peterborough

- My happiest days, before it got serious

- Coping with the pressure of a famous racing father

- Why riding in England was so important... And still is

- Those world title days

- Mr Consistent

You may also want to watch:

- Yes, I’d change a some things if I could go back

- Why I loved the British GPs

- Golden Helmet fun in the Czech Republic

- Handlebar to handlebar with two of the safest... but who?

- Dust-ups with a few!

- King’s Lynn days

- Coming back to England in 2020 with Ipswich

- Will he be back next season......?

PLUS

- One team boss Hawkins to another team boss Hawkins

- Fav tracks, least fav, toughest opponents and of course... Fav pizza topping

