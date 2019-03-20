Jason Bouttell puts on classy performance to win the Senior MTB race at Henham Park

Search

20 March, 2019 - 05:58
Elite/Expert male winner Jason Bouttell takes a drink at Henham Park. Picture: Fergus Muir

Jason Bouttell – recently back from racing in Cyprus – showed his class in winning the Senior MTB race in Henham Park by over five minutes.

Brundall rider Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) leads the Vets 50-plus field at Henham Park. Picture: Fergus MuirBrundall rider Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) leads the Vets 50-plus field at Henham Park. Picture: Fergus Muir

Em Quantrill took her first-ever Elite Women’s win and nearly 300 riders enjoyed the racing on the Suffolk coast estate.

Even when the heavens opened on the senior prize presentation, everyone successfully decamped to the signing-on tent, luckily just cleared of all the event paraphernalia.

Behind Bouttell, Seb Herrod raced with Michael Butler until Butler was dropped with 25 minutes remaining. Seb Herrod’s brother Zac (Derby University) was fourth.

The flowing course, on two sides of a sheltered wooded valley with the pits on the Latitude festival stage-cum-bridge, was less overtly challenging than in previous years – though it hardly felt like that for those going flat out. The course was well sheltered from the wind and most of the racing was in the sun - rather than the occasional sleet shower.

Josh Wakeling (Adalta) won the Sport category – next down from Expert/Elite – opening a gap on Will Dorsett after two of the six laps with Norwich rider Mike Auger (Epic Orange) taking third spot. Jimmy Piper (Renvale) had five minutes in hand over the next 50-plus competitor.

There was not a lot of shelter from the wind for competitors in West Suffolk Wheelers’ Hilly 21 time trial held on a Risby-Flempton-Lackford-Cavenham circuit. Men’s winner was Cambridge University rider John Mulvey who rides for the Active Edge road team and likes to mix bunched and time-trial racing.

Mulvey won in 46:10 from Leon West (CC Sudbury, 49:52), with Simon Daw (Datalynx-Parenesis) third in 50:38. The vastly experienced Daw said: “Possibly the windiest conditions I’ve ever time-trialled in.”

Women’s winner was former Olympic squad rower Rosamund Bradbury (Sigma Sport, 55:21) with Norfolk rider Jen Smart second in 59:41. Top Norfolk man to finish was Chris Nudds (CC Breckland, 56:20)

It is sad to be reporting the death of Colin Burrage of Norwich who was an active member of Norfolk Cyclists’ Touring Club for almost 70 years. I hope to tell you more in a future column.

