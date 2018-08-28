‘The support from the fans to make it happen is incredible’ - Jake Reed makes welcome return to Lowestoft Town

Jake Reed on the prowl in Stourbridge's penalty area.

“Its good to be back home.”

Lowestoft Town chairman Gary Keyzor .

That was the reaction of Jake Reed as the striker made the perfect return to Lowestoft Town on Saturday – scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over second-placed Stourbridge.

And Lowestoft chairman Gary Keyzor admitted the backing of the club’s fans had played an integral part in financing the move for Reed, with some supporters helping with “very kind” donations to the cause.

Mr Keyzor said: “Jake Reed has been on our radar since I returned as chairman and twice our interest was understandably rejected by Leiston.

“So I was very surprised when three weeks ago his name was circulated throughout the leagues as being available.

Lowestoft Town managers Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds.

“Knowing the club’s finances it would have been beyond us without looking for enough private donations ensuring that if this was going to happen that it had to have no affect on the club’s finances.

“After a few phone calls I had managed to obtain the undisclosed fee required for the deal to be completed in time for him to return home to the Amber Dew Events Stadium in time for our home game against Stourbridge on Saturday.

“And we all know the outcome and the scorer of the winning goal.”

Praising the fans, Mr Keyzor added: “I cannot reiterate enough that this would have been possible if it were not for Gary Bennett, Lord Russell Baker, John Batchelor and the vice presidents, Bob Blizzard and Mr and Mrs Ginger Blue (Kevin and Sandra Read).

“So on behalf of everyone connected with Lowestoft Town FC I would like to thank all of the above for their very kind donations.

“I would also like to thank Leiston FC for their co-operation and our very own Terry Lynes for ensuring that the papers were lodged with the FA and the Southern league in time for Jake to be available for selection on Saturday – all the hard work and patience paid off with that winning strike on 32 minutes.”

After the win, an equally delighted Jake Reed said: “Its good to be back home.

“When I left the club, the club was in a bad way.

“So when I spoke with the chairman he quickly ensured that everything was in a good place now – and this is where I want to be.

“It has been so good seeing all the lads again and I could not have asked for a better return.

“It’s awesome being back, the fans have always given me a lot of praise and support so it’s good to get a goal and help give them three points as a thank you.

“The only bad thing was the injury, my ankle just went a bit warm and fuzzy and I have a big lump on my ankle so we’ll have to see how it holds up. But, I wasn’t coming off without a goal!”

Looking forward to working with Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds, Reed said: “I have heard really good stuff about the training and how good they are in the dressing room.

“Hopefully we can get a good run going now and I just want to score some goals to keep us up.”

After completing the signing of Reed, manager Jamie Godbold said: “I think Jake’s arrival has boosted the entire club. The dressing room and supporters were both buoyed by his arrival and I just felt a different environment around the place.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have him back and he feels he’s back where he belongs.”

Assistant manager Andy Reynolds added: “When the club became aware he was available we knew that we wanted to make the move happen.

“We are really pleased the move came off. Jake is a really good player and it is great to have him back on the pitch scoring goals.

“The support from the fans to make it happen is incredible – it is such a great signing.”