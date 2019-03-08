Search

Jack Yule claims two-shot win in Norfolk Alliance’s Championship meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:25 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 04 April 2019

Jack Yule was in good form in the final Norfolk Alliance event of the season at Bawburgh Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Jack Yule’s game appears to be in good shape ahead of the new season following an impressive performance in the final event of the Norfolk Golfer’s Alliance season.

The Alliance Championship at Bawburgh Golf Club attracted a field of 78, including a top quality professional line-up, and it was Yule who shone brightest to lift the Long Challenge Cup.

The King’s Lynn player came in with a 69 to finish two ahead of Andrew Marshall (Bawburgh) and Craig Butler (Marriott Sprowston Manor).

Mark Spooner of the host club was three shots further back in fourth, with Sean Brady (Marriott Sprowston Manor) fifth on 77. Five players shared sixth place on 78 - Alex Holmes (Great Yarmouth & Caister), Gary Potter (Richmond Park), Caroline Grady (Bawburgh) and Chris Potter and Matt Bacon (both Costessey Park).

The Scratch Cup winner with a gross 77 was Jack’s dad Iain Yule, also representing King’s Lynn, while the Handicap Cup and Tuckett Tankard for over-55s was won on countback by Paul Robson (Royal Norwich) with 73 nett.

The top 10 was completed by Chris Leswell (Sheringham), Steve Warren (Eaton), Luke Tyce (Sheringham) also on countback with 74 nett, Paul Howell (Sheringham), Paul Pritty (Eaton, also winner of the Super Seniors Trophy), Mark Jackson (Eaton), Trevor Bray (Dereham), Les Grayston (Royal Norwich), Andrew Garrick (Swaffham)

Nearest pin (prizes of golf balls provided by Andrew Marshall): 2nd Andrew Garrick, 16th Paul Howell.

The Alliance will return in the autumn and the fixtures will be published shortly on www.norfolkgolfersalliance.co.uk

Meanwhile pro shop assistant Owen Mills was pipped for the top prize when Thetford hosted the opening round of the NCGU Order of Merit on Sunday. Owen went round in 73 for a nett 71, but Mason Bernstein of Swaffham was one stroke better with a 72, nett 68.

Bernstein carried off both the scratch and handicap prizes as well as 100 points in the Order of Merit. Owen’s second place gave him 85 points in the scratch competition as well as 70 points for third place in the handicap event. Joe Robinson and Scott Wright both had 74s while Kane Hindle had a 75.

Norfolk’s Will Harrold was off the pace when he returned to action on the second tier Web.com Tour in the United States.

The Sheringham professional played for the first time in six weeks in the Savannah Championship at Deer Creek in Georgia and missed the cut by some distance.

Harrold started well, with two birdies in first three holes, but then it all went wrong, with a back nine of 41 meaning he had to sign for a six over par 78. That left him near the foot of the field and it didn’t get much better on the second day, with a 74 leaving him on eight over par.

This time the damage was done early on, with a back nine of 35 - one under par - restoring a little respectability.

After a break in Norfolk Harrold had crossed the Atlantic the previous week in the hope of getting in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open but he failed to qualify for that one.

Now 133rd in the Order of Merit, the Norfolk golfer’s next target is the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship at Prattville, Alabama, starting on April 18.

