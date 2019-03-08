Search

Hippodrome's Jack Jay is new Great Yarmouth FC chairman

PUBLISHED: 07:17 06 June 2019

Jack Jay is the new chairman of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jack Jay is the new chairman of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Great Yarmouth Town have appointed one of the biggest names in the Borough's entertainment industry as their new chairman.

Jack Jay, ring-master at the town's famous Hippodrome Circus which is owned by his family, has teamed up with former joint boss Martyn Sinclair, who has taken on the role of vice-chairman.

The new chairman, who announced his appointment on his show on Radio Norfolk, said he was "honoured and excited by the opportunity".

"Can't quite believe it, exciting times ahead for this brilliant club!," he said on Twitter.

He arrives at The Wellesley with ambitious plans to unite the town with his local business contacts and in particular the Hippodrome - and will have a man who knows the club inside out alongside him.

Sinclair served the Bloaters for four years as joint manager alongside Adam Mason before stepping down at the end of last season. His presence will provide some continuity while John Lewsley is staying on as secretary and treasurer, having done a fine job for the last two years.

On top of that the Bloaters have announced that players Cameron Wing, Ray Urry and Cain Eagleton have committed to the club for 2019-20.

With former Norwich CEYMS boss Rob McCoombe having been appointed recently, with Jason Swatman and Stuart Paterson as assistants, everything now appears to be in place for the new campaign, which will be in the second tier of the Thurlow Nunn League following last season's relegation.

Meanwhile Gorleston have announced their pre-season friendlies as they prepare for the new season.

They are: July 16, Acle (Flegg, 7.30pm); July 18, Beccles (away, 7.45pm; July 20, Dereham Town (home, 3pm); July 23, Mulbarton (home, 7.45pm); July 27, Waveney (away, 3pm); July 30, Lowestoft (home, 7.45pm).

The Thurlow Nunn League season is expected to start on August 3.

The Reserves currently have two games arranged: July 18, Caister (away, 6.30pm); July 27, St Andrews (Open Academy, 12 noon).

