Bawburgh's Jack Cullington wins Norfolk Amateur Championship for first time

New Norfolk amateur champion Jack Cullington with county president Chris Taylor (left) and King's Lynn captain Nigel Chettleburgh (right) Picture: NCGU Archant

Jack Cullington put last year's frustrating near miss behind him on Sunday when he won the Norfolk Amateur Championship for the first time.

The 19-year-old Bawburgh player was beaten in a three-man play-off in 2018, with fellow youngster Warren Bates going on to take the coveted title.

But it was all smiles this time around as he put together four solid rounds in often testing conditions at King's Lynn to record a four shot win, with former professional George Morris his closest challenger.

With heavy rain and strong winds making life difficult for all the competitors on the opening day, Cullington could only manage a 75 in round one to lie four shots adrift of early pacesetters Morris and home player Kale Heath.

But after lunch Cullington came storming through with a 71 - a wonderul round in the conditions - to take a two shot lead over Morris (77) and another former professional Ben Rawsthorne, who posted two 74s. Last year's winner Bates was nine shots adrift after rounds of 77 and 78, with the cut coming at 159.

The weather was far more pleasant on Sunday, with the wind having dropped and the sun shining for long periods, and Jamie Smith (Eaton) and schoolboy Mason Bernstein (King's Lynn) both shot 70s to climb up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile Cullington saw his lead cut to one shot after having to settle for a 74. Morris kept up the pressure by going one lower while another 74 kept Rawsthorne well in the hunt a shot further back.

With the course playing beautifully there was everything to play for in the afternoon but Cullington kept his rivals at bay and after going out in 37 he came back in an impressive 34 to win with something to spare.

Morris rounded off a solid weekend's work with a 74 to finish second, one shot ahead of Sheringham's Rawsthorne who ended up shooting that score four times in a row.

Smith was fourth a further four shots further back while Dereham's Richard Wilson was fifth and defending champion Bates sixth after saving his best for last with a 71.

King's Lynn's Iain Yule, Kale Heath and Mason Bernstein won the Team Shield with an aggregate score of 459.

Top 10: 291 - Jack Cullington (Bawburgh), 295 - George Morris (Eaton), 296 - Ben Rawsthorne (Sheringham), 299 - Jamie Smith (Eaton), 301 - Richard Wilson (Dereham), 303 - Warren Bates (Heacham Manor), Kale Heath (King's Lynn), Mason Bernstein (King's Lynn), 306 - Iain Yule (King's Lynn), 308 - Dylan Green (Costessey Park).