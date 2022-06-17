Iversen blow for Stars

King's Lynn have suffered a blow with the news that Danish star Niels-Kristian Iversen is unable to race for the club in the immediate future.

Iversen has been subject to a recall from the Polish Federation (PZM) which precludes him from appearing in the Premiership under the regulations governing how many other leagues a rider can participate in.

Minors & Brady Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “Obviously we’re disappointed with the news and we’re looking at our options, although it has to be said that those are few at the moment.

“It’s a tough one for us at the moment, but we do believe and understand that this rule will be changed for next year, which will certainly help British speedway.

“It has been suggested to us that Niels could potentially return when his Polish fixtures end, which could be towards the end of July.

“We have a facility to use a guest or rider replacement whilst we assess other options, but those are slim due to the number of riders who are already racing in three leagues at this particular time, or the visa situation which is currently taking six to eight weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Stars are currently finalising arrangements with a rider to come in as an injury replacement in the Rising Star berth for Jack Thomas, and expect to make an announcement on that ahead of next Thursday’s home clash with Sheffield.

The Stars narrowly missed out on the semi-finals in round two of the Premiership Pairs at Ipswich on Thursday.

A fourth-placed finish saw them add four points to their tally - they’re now tied on 16 points with Sheffield at the top of the standings.

Round one winners Josh Pickering and Richard Lawson again represented the club and they looked relatively comfortable throughout the qualifying heats at Foxhall.

Team boss Alex Brady said: “It’s disappointing but we’re still in a pretty strong position.

“In heat 15, Josh couldn’t believe he’d out-trapped Jason Doyle with how he’d been gating all night.

“Rich was leading him for third for three laps there and he was excellent but it just wasn’t quite our night unfortunately.”