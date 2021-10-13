John Bailey: Is our angling at the crossroads?

Published: 6:00 AM October 13, 2021

Last week, I drove repeatedly through Saxthorpe, past the legendary Cross Roads Garage, and never saw it open.

Rumour has it that Eddy, the mercurial owner, is taking life easier these days and who can blame him after a career keeping tens of thousands of bangers on the road, many of them mine?

For 20 years, my life revolved around Itteringham, two miles from Eddy’s workshop, and throughout all that time he kept my angling mobile. I can’t guess the number of fish I owe to Eddy’s hard work - why, he once sold me a car for less than £100 so I could get to my first week’s salmon fishing on the Dee.

Okay. It broke down on the way back from far north Scotland, but Eddy got me there as he always did and that’s why I will always love the man and wish him well in retirement, if that has really come to pass.



How many miles have we travelled for our fishing do you think? Me? Even ignoring hundreds of international flights, I guess over 50 years my rods have covered a million miles at least, all over the UK and Europe, into Morocco and even down to Turkey. I’ve crisscrossed Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Poland looking for monster fish whilst I’ve zapped round East Anglia until I’ve made myself dizzy.

Perhaps I was born at the right time because I can’t see us enjoying the luxury of boundless travel forever. Climate change. Carbon footprints. The demise of fossil fuels. Soaring energy costs. A choked road system. A slowly changing society. Little by little, the glory and the freedom of the open road is vanishing into our rear view mirrors, perhaps forever. So, perhaps, Eddy got out in time?



I looked out for Eddy last week because I spent a few days working along the north Norfolk coast and when I delved deeply into my fishing past there I came away disappointed. I looked for that crystal clear Weybourne chalk stream that held gobsmacking brown trout right through the 60s and for the village pond where I caught my first crucian carp in August 1960, but found both had gone, or at least were shadows of what they had once been.

I was fired up to find out more and the second evening I hunted down 11 ponds and pools where I had caught fish when Harold Macmillan was prime minister. But you’re ahead of me. Yes, all gone, most without trace under the plough or the cement mixer.

It has been party conference month politically and it was so reassuring that our present PM’s contribution to the crises facing our aquatic environment was to commend the returning of the beaver. Hilarious, no doubt, but depressing to those who think that talk of a greener world has to be more than political claptrap. Even more sobering was the news this week that when it comes to biodiversity, the UK is amongst the worst 10pc of countries anywhere in the world and way at the bottom of the league of developed nations too. It’s hard to see the joke in this, Mr Johnson.



I suppose, put simply, if we anglers can’t travel as often or as far as we once did, there is a massive requirement to husband the few resources and venues we have left. But, from what I saw last week, the chances are not high. Let’s take this thought a step further. Let’s say I, or you, had been born in Saxthorpe in 1950 and had become a mad keen angling kid by 1960 with only a bicycle as transport (I don’t think even Eddy was flogging cars then). Where could we have gone within, say, a 10-mile range? I’ll tell you.



You could have huffed and puffed to the lakes at Mannington, Wolterton, Blickling, Heydon, Thurning, Irmingland, Barningham, Gunthorpe, Ingworth, Edgefield, Letheringsett, Bayfield and Holt Hall. There would have been Mere Farm pond in its pomp, Bodham pits and at least by my reckoning a score of marl pits, not least those around Salle. And let’s not forget the Bure as far as Alysham or even Buxton, then vibrant without the pollutions and abstractions that disgrace it now.

Today? Nearly all these wonderful waters are for a variety of reasons lost and I suppose a kid with limited money would have Blickling and Bayfield and pretty much nothing else to make putting on the bicycle clips worthwhile.

Again, Mr Johnson, hardly a laughing matter from where I stand and given a miraculous choice, I’d rather have Eddy in No 10 now he has time on his hands.