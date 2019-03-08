Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Tough opening night for Stars against old rivals Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 21:57 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 04 April 2019

Opening night action from Ipswich, from the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert Picture: Steve Waller

Opening night action from Ipswich, from the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

King’s Lynn Lynn’s first trip to Ipswich since 2002 ended in a hefty 59-31 defeat in their Premiership Supporters’ Cup season-opener.

Erik Riss Picture: Ian BurtErik Riss Picture: Ian Burt

Whilst the Witches clearly benefited from their double warm-up against Leicester last week, the Poultec Stars suffered myriad first-night problems in a match to forget.

Skipper Robert Lambert was reduced to just two points from five rides, and his crash on the first bend of the opening heat of the night rather set the tone for the meeting as far as the visitors were concerned.

The home side dominated at reserve with young Aussie Cameron Heeps especially impressive, giving them a strength-in-depth scorechart – whilst the Stars struggled to support German ace Erik Riss.

Thomas Jorgensen and Lewis Kerr grabbed an excellent 5-1 in the third heat to cut back an early deficit, but the Witches responded immediately and Riss found himself upstaged by Krystian Pieszczek in heat five.

Tough night for Robert Lambert. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHYTough night for Robert Lambert. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Stars gained a point in the sixth heat when David Bellego suffered trouble late-on, but Kerr fell whilst leading the following race and Ty Proctor touched the tapes in heat nine as the hosts stretched clear.

The group points were virtually in the bag when Bellego shot past both Jorgensen and Kerr to join Chris Harris for a 5-1 in heat 10, although Riss kept on charging with a fine ride to win the next.

But the Witches rubbed it in with two successive maximums before the nominated races, where Heeps duly completed an unbeaten night in another 5-1 with Danny King – and even hopes of a Riss/Kerr consolation in the last clash of the evening were thwarted by a spectacular effort from Harris.

Manager Scott Campos, standing in for Dale Allitt, said: “It’s disappointing, especially in a local derby. I thought there would be a bit more fight, but it’s the first one of the season, a few problems have been ironed out and we’ll come back.

A familiar sight as Ipswich's Cameron Heeps takes the chequered flag Picture: Steve WallerA familiar sight as Ipswich's Cameron Heeps takes the chequered flag Picture: Steve Waller

“Erik was on fire, he attacked it well and he looked a class above, but overall the guys are bitterly disappointed and it’s going to be a different story from now on.”

Stars turn their attentions to the Premiership Shield next week, with Poole visiting the Adrian Flux Arena in the first leg on Monday, with the Stars heading to the south coast on the following Thursday for the return leg before Ipswich head to Norfolk on Monday, April 15.

Ipswich: Chris Harris 12+1, Cameron Heeps 11+1, Danny King 10+4, Krystian Pieszczek 7, Richard Lawson 7, David Bellego 6+1, Jake Allen 6+1.

King’s Lynn: Erik Riss 12, Thomas Jorgensen 5+1, Lewis Kerr 4+1, Ty Proctor 4, Michael Palm Toft 3, Robert Lambert 2+1, Kasper Andersen 1.

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

City skipper Zimbo sounds QPR warning

Christoph Zimmermann is warning QPR will be fired up against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists