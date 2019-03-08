Search

Strada quartet in top 10 at Ipswich as home rider leads charge to the line

PUBLISHED: 17:22 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 09 July 2019

Eventual winner Chris Parker (left) heads the sprint Picture: Fergus Muir

Norfolk team Strada Sport put four members in the top 10 at the Ipswich Bicycle Club Road Race, even though the top spot eluded them.

The sprint for second place at the road race at Tunstall, lef tto right, Peter Fuller, Paul Wright, Daniel Drewery and Ben Howell Picture: Fergus MuirThe sprint for second place at the road race at Tunstall, lef tto right, Peter Fuller, Paul Wright, Daniel Drewery and Ben Howell Picture: Fergus Muir

In an awe-inspiring finish on the Orford-Tunstall road, almost 40 riders bore down on the finish line, manned by officials armed only with cameras and notebooks - no electronics were used.

There was no doubt about winner Chris Parker (Ipswich BC) - he had a couple bike-lengths in hand. But sorting out the rest of the first 10 took a while.

Strada could be pretty happy with the result: Ben Howell (second), Peter Fuller (third), Matthew Watts (seventh) and Sam Yates (ninth).

In the middle of these, Paul Wright put the blue colours of Lowestoft club VC Baracchi back near the top of a road race result, taking sixth place.

Spencer Laborde ( centre) third overall and first vet in the supporting race at Trinity Park Picture: Fergus Muir.Spencer Laborde ( centre) third overall and first vet in the supporting race at Trinity Park Picture: Fergus Muir.

Later that day Strada's Wisbech member, Tiago Fougo, was on the podium at an exceptionally well-attended Plomesgate CC grass track meeting at Bredfield.

Norwich rider Dale Johnston scored his third win in four outings in the men's race at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Johnson learnt his bike-handling skills in moto-cross and says that he can relax and breathe through the tight final corner, while at this tense moment others hold their breath. He reckons it gives him the edge in the final blast.

Sophie Holmes –- first Norfolk woman at Trinity Park Picture: Fergus MuirSophie Holmes –- first Norfolk woman at Trinity Park Picture: Fergus Muir

Iceni's Spencer Laborde took third in the supporting race, while top Norfolk woman was Diss rider Sophie Holmes.

Norwich ABC were unlucky to hit a damp and windy afternoon for their 10 in the Waveney Valley. Kerry Tate of Newmarket T&CCC, tipped as a name to look out for after her previous ride on the course, was the women's winner in 24:05. Simon Hance (Stow & District, 20:29) was fastest man, ahead of second-placed Paul Jay (VeloVelocity 20:48).

The Mud, Sweat and Gears  MTB series moved to the claylands of Hintlesham near Ipswich where Jimmy Piper won the Vets 50-plus.

The Renvale team member, who is confirmed as third overall in the National Series which concluded at Norwich last week, was nearly seven minutes clear at the front of the Hintlesham race.

