Stars left empty-handed after late Witches' burst

PUBLISHED: 22:18 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:18 20 June 2019

Thomas Jorgensen leading Danny King in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller

Thomas Jorgensen leading Danny King in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

King's Lynn and Ipswich played out another Premiership drama at Foxhall - and it was the Witches who had the last word, winning 49-41.

Nobody in the stadium can doubt Lynn deserved at least a point from another stunning meeting between these two great rivals, who had drawn 45-45 at the Norfolk Arena on Monday, but Ipswich delivered the goods when it mattered most in the closing stages.

In a nip and tuck encounter with never more than four points between the two sides, it took a heat 14 maximum from Cameron Heeps and Krystian Pieszczek to seal the points for the home side.

The Poultec Stars made a good start with a race winner from the first two races.

But back-to-back Witches' heat advantages in races three and four put them 15-9 up.

Stars responded immediately with a 5-1 in the fifth heat as skipper Robert Lambert and Michael Palm Toft came up trumps.

Both sides swapped 4-2 advantages which kept the scores close going into the interval - 31-29 to the Witches.

Ipswich extended their lead to four points with 4-2 in heat 11.

But the visitors responded with 4-2 win in heat 13 to cut the deficit to two points as Craig Cook got the win while Lambert avoided a Witches sandwich to hold on for third ahead of Danny King at the back.

Stars were left up against it to secure at least a point after conceding a 5-1 in heat 14.

A Witches 4-2 in the final race meant the visitors returned to Norfolk with nothing after missing out on a losing point.

Lynn are back at home on Monday when they face high-flying Belle Vue (7.30pm).

Ipswich Witches 49: Cameron Heeps 13+2, Richard Lawson 11+1, Chris Harris 7+1, Krystian Pieszczek 6+2, Danny King 6, Kyle Howarth 3+2, Edward Kennett 3.

King's Lynn Stars: Craig Cook 12, Lewis Kerr 12, Robert Lambert 9, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Michael Palm Toft 3+1, Ty Proctor 0, Simon Lambert 0.

Premiership table

P Pts

Belle Vue 11 23

Ipswich 9 22

Peterborough 11 17

Poole 8 15

Swindon 8 11

Wolves 8 10

King's Lynn 9 7

