CoNAC’s Iona Lake takes runner-up spot at South of England Cross Country Championships

Iona Lake came second at the South of England Cross Country Championships. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Iona Lake was runner up at the South of England Cross Country Championships held at Parliament Hill on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 26-year-old, who came third in the National Cross Country Championships last year held at Parliament Hill, came second in 27:59, behind Wycombe Phoenix’s Pippa Woolven, who won the event in 26:53.

It followed up a commanding performance that saw her win the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford earlier this month.

MORE: Norfolk Cross Country Championships report

CoNAC team-mate Dani Nimmock secured a top 10 finish, as she claimed ninth spot in 29:06 whilst Mabel Beckett, also CoNAC, was 44th in 31:18.

Piers Arnold came home in 66th place in the men’s senior race to follow up his runner-up performance at the county championships whilst Stu Huntington was 132nd in 52:24. Sam Todd was 176th in 53:36.

Tonbridge AC’s Henry Pearce took first place in 45:53.