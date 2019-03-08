North Walsham teenager gets Lionesses call-up

England manager Phil Neville has included Lauren Hemp in his squad for matches against Germany and the Czech Republic. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk-born Manchester City striker Lauren Hemp has been called up for Phil Neville's England squad for the first time as they prepare to face Germany and the Czech Republic.

Hemp, 19, from North Walsham, made her international debut in England's last friendly against Portugal as she was drawn in as a replacement for Jill Scott who pulled out with an ankle injury. She replaced Beth Mead in the 86th minute as the Lionesses recorded a 1-0 victory in Setúbal.

Fellow City duo Georgia Stanway and defender Gemma Bonner are also linking up with the group.

The Germany match at Wembley is expected to set a new attendance record for the women's game, bettering the 80,023 crowd which watched the USA beat Japan 2-1 to claim gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Neville named a 21-strong squad yesterday morning which is set to meet up at the Lionesses' St George's Park base next week in preparation for their final two matches of 2019, which will end with a friendly in the Czech Republic.

The group includes 17 members of the squad which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, where Ellen White was England's leading scorer with six goals.

White only made her Manchester City debut in Sunday's 1-0 Women's Super League defeat against the Gunners, coming on as a second-half substitute, and head coach Neville said: "We have to be patient.

"Ellen only played 28 minutes on Sunday, she has to get through the week - they have got a game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, then they play Birmingham in the Continental Cup on Sunday.

"We didn't name her or Georgia in the squad because they have been out for so long, we needed to see what their progression was like this week."

Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan returns after sitting out England's last two matches with a thigh problem, but Fran Kirby misses out as her own knee issues are carefully managed.

The Lionesses reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in July after winning the SheBelievesCup in March.