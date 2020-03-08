Inter Counties XC: A string of outstanding runs helps Norfolk ladies finish eighth at Loughborough

The Norfolk ladies sneior team for the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees Archant

Norfolk senior women finished an impressive eighth overall at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships held at Loughborough on Saturday.

The Norfolk men's senior team for the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees The Norfolk men's senior team for the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

The ladies were led home by City of Norwich AC athlete Iona Lake, who finished ninth overall in the individual standings in a time of 44:51. In incredibly tough, muddy conditions Mabel Beckett (CoNAC) was next to complete the 10K course for Norfolk in 45th place, closely followed by Jo Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) in 50th in 48:22. Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) produced a storming run to make the top 100 in 94th place in 50:30 alongside Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) in 97th place in 50:36.

With six scores to count Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was next in 51:25 for 118th place with Cat Cummings (CoNAC) finishing in 53:04 and Lynn Emmett (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) in 59:09.

The senior men also produced a strong performance, finishing in 24th place overall. They were led home by Norfolk Cross Country champion Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) in 165th place overall in 44:28 with Sam Todd (CoNAC) closely behind in 44:36 for 168th position. CoNAC team-mate Gary Crush was 177th in 45:03 with Dom Blake (Reepham Runners), who co-manages the senior teams alongside Chris Merrylees, coming 196th in 45:39. Norwich Road Runners' James Johnson was 238th in 47:05 with Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners) the last scoring team member in 240th in 47:12. Callum Stanforth (Ryston Runners) was 278th in 49:13 with Robert Simmonds (Ryston Runners) 293rd in 52:22.

Other notable performances saw the Under 20 men finish in 13th position overall. Their highest scoring runner was Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC), who finished the 8K course in 33:39.

Michael Eccles in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees Michael Eccles in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees

The Under 17 girls also finished in a creditable 15th position overall. Femke Rosbergen (CoNAC) was first home for the county in 21st position overall, finishing the 5K course in 22:41.

Senior women

Team position: 8th

Neil Adams braves the mud at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Neil Adams braves the mud at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Individual times: Iona Lake (00:44:51); Mabel Beckett (00:48:07); Jo Andrews (00:48:22); Autumn Hales (00:50:30); Juliette Watkinson (00:50:36); Amy Beck (00:51:25); Cat Cummings (00:53:04); Lynn Emmett (00:59:09)

Senior men

Team position: 24th

Robert Simmonds in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Robert Simmonds in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Individual times: Michael Eccles (00:44:28); Sam Todd (00:44:36); Gary Crush (00:45:03); Dominic Blake (00:45:39); James Johnson (00:47:05); Neil Adams (00:47:12); Callum Stanforth (00:49:13); Robert Simmonds (00:52:22)

Under 20 women

Team position: Unlisted

Iona Lake in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Iona Lake in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Individual times: Sophie Peach (00:28:45)

Under 20 men

Team position: 13th

Jo Andrews in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees Jo Andrews in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Individual times: Tyler Bilyard (00:33:39); William Mahoney (00:34:20): Harry Allcock (00:35:26); Jacob Ocal (00:38:09), Cameron Raven (00:49:16)

Under 17 girls

Juliette Watkinson and Amy Beck in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Juliette Watkinson and Amy Beck in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 15th

Individual times: Femke Rosbergen (00:22:41); Grace Jermy (00:23:21); Megan Gadsby (00:24:01); Grace Buchanan (00:26:09); Rosie Booth (00:27:05); Arabella Gingell (00:27:13).

Under 17 boys

Mabel Beckett in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Mabel Beckett in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 34th

Individual times: James Price (00:23:35); Aidan Banfield (00:24:24); Ryan Lingwood (00:24:56); Daniel Harrison (00:26:56).

Under 15 girls

Gary Crush in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Gary Crush in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 32nd

Individual times: Madelene Bacon (00:19:28); Eleanor Phillips (00:19:44); Esme Abbott (00:20:40); Alice Daniels (00:20:46); Martha Manning (00:20:57); Tess Andrews (00:21:09); Hannah Colby (00:21:20); Memphis Symonds (00:21:21)

Under 15 boys

Cat Cummings in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Cat Cummings in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 20th

Individual times: Henry Jonas (00:15:56); Jeya Kandola (00:15:58); Brad Keay (00:16:17); Aaron Roberts (00:16:29); Tim Bongaerts (00:16:53); Tom Cugnoni (00:17:26); Connor Gowing (00:18:43)

Under 13 girls

Callum Stanforth in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees Callum Stanforth in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 24th

Individual times: Connie Easter (00:15:25); Edith Avowlanu (00:15:59); Isabelle Last (00:16:13); Millie Adams (00:16:14); Evie Hood (00:16:18); Rosie Dickety (00:16:50); Billie-Jordan Butler (00:17:38); Allyna Mukuya (00:18:09)

Under 13 boys

Autumn Hales in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees Autumn Hales in action at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships. Picture: Chris Merrylees

Team position: 20th

Individual times: Joe MacHin (00:13:55); Daniel Clouston (00:14:42); Jake Dorbin (00:14:42); Samuel Yellop (00:15:15); Dylan White (00:15:15); Zak Barber (00:15:39); Billy Patrick Eccles (00:18:30).