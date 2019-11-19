Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Home alone Imperial Aura kicks off chase career in great style

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 November 2019

David Bass took victory on Imperial Aura at Fakenham on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: PA

David Bass took victory on Imperial Aura at Fakenham on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Imperial Aura produced an immaculate display of jumping on chase debut to finish alone in Fakenham's feature race of its six-race card on Tuesday.

The Weatherby Beginners' Chase over three miles saw trainer Kim Bailey's six-year-old cruise home after his two rivals unseated the rider and pulled up respectively.

Imperial Aura, third in the Chepstow Silver Trophy Hurdle, took well to the bigger obstacles and pleased connections, returned at the remarkable odds of 1/25.

"He is a lovely horse. He jumped brilliantly. We have always thought a lot of him. He is a natural chaser and that's why we wasted no time in switching him to fences. He did it so well," said winning jockey David Bass.

There was a royal winner in the Mares' Chase when Chequered View, under Patrick Cowley, scored for owner The Princess Royal, and trainer Martin Keighley.

The 13/8 chance was clear with half a mile to go in the three-miler and easily made it two wins from two at the track. Carnspindle was second in the four-runner chase in which Bridget Andrews was thankfully unhurt after a crashing fall on Ratoute Yutty.

You may also want to watch:

The third chase on the card saw top weight Paddy's Poem triumph in a high-tempo two-miler, winning at 6/1 under James Davies for in-form trainer Nick Gifford.

Favourite Master Vintage looked to complete a hat-trick but when he faded it was left for the winner to hold off Defi Sacre to score.

Olly Murphy's Todd reserves his best efforts for Fakenham and he won for the third time at the course when landing the selling hurdle under Callum McKinnes.

A runner-up at the previous Fakenham meeting, 2/1 chance Todd took it up two flights out and comfortably held off the favourite Skeaping, by three lengths to earn McKinnes his first victory at the track.

Fergus Gillard made his Fakenham debut a winning one when landing the Amateur Riders' Handicap Hurdle on the David Pipe trained evens favourite Paricolor.

Making his handicap debut, the three-year-old fell at Wincanton recently and despite some uncertain early jumping, won by nine lengths from Eva's Diva.

There was last-flight drama in the finale when favourite Viking Ruby unseated Harry Reed as he challenged eventual winner Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment had led for most of the three-mile trip under Tom O'Brien for trainer Michael Roberts, returned at 9/2.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

7 classic Christmas films showing at Norwich cinemas

Elf is one of the Christmas films showing in Norwich cinemas. Credit: New Line Cinema/Out Now
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists