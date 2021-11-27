Is Culverhouse on the brink of Linnets exit?
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ian Culverhouse's reign as King's Lynn Town is hanging by a thread.
The Linnets boss admits he would be "soul searching" after watching his team lose 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Aldershot Town.
"I think we have to look at all aspects of what is going wrong, because it certainly isn't going right,"
When asked whether that meant he would walk away from the job, he said: "No, it's just a case of sitting down and discussing and seeing where we are going to do and what we are going to do."
No talks with owner Stephen Cleeve were on the agenda immediately after the game but when asked whether they would be discussing the situation, he added: "I presume so, I would think he will be knocking on the door very soon to see what is going on."
Culverhouse led the Linnets to successive promotions and a place in the National League for the first time. Last season was effectively wiped out by Covid, but having decided to go full-time in the summer, this season has been a disaster, without a home win and one place off the bottom spot.
"We are in a terrible rut, we really are. Is it possible for a new man to come in? A different voice. I've had great success here and did really well, but hold on a minute - it is not going right. It's a results business and we are not getting results.
"If they are not responding to me and they are not getting results from what I am delivering then the question marks are on my head. I take all the burden, nothing on to the players, it is all to do with me.
"Let's have a good look and assess what we are doing here."