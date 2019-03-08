'I don't see why not this year I can't fight for the Southern Area in Norfolk' - Iain Martell

Iain Martell tags Ossie Gervier with a powerful right hand Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell has targeted a title shot in Norwich after coming through the biggest test of his career.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iain Martell, left, during his victory over Ossie Gervier Picture: Mark Hewlett Iain Martell, left, during his victory over Ossie Gervier Picture: Mark Hewlett

The 29-year-old cruiserweight is in the mix for a Southern Area or English challenge after a classy performance after beating the dangerous Ossie Gervier.

It was a win which elevated the former MMA star from 'rookie' status to genuine contender. The transformation from one skill set to another isn't an overnight process, but Martell showed a different side to his game on Friday as he took his record to 6-0 - eyes fixed firmly on Gervier's weapons of choice and, when needed, excellent movement to stay out of danger. And then, when the opportunity came to finish it early, Martell was quick to pounce, rocking the visitor with a right hand that wobbled his legs. That Martell didn't have his arms raised there and then was down to a loss of momentum seconds later when referee Lee Cook spoke to him about a low blow.

But the final scorecard told the story: 60:55 in Martell's favour - even if he marked himself a little differently.

You may also want to watch:

"I give it a six and a half out of 10," he said. "I felt comfortable, I boxed really well, but there's a lot we had been working on that I didn't really get off, but I felt good, it's a win. I was never in danger so it is positive, but lots to improve on. I wish I had got him out of there and I wish I had tried a bit harder, but lesson learned, onwards and upwards."

Victory suggests a title fight is close.

"I think if we can keep doing what we are doing, working as hard as we do every day and bringing the crowds that we do. I don't see why not this year I can't fight for the Southern Area in Norfolk," he said.

"Wouldn't it be nice in this wonderful city and the wonderful people we have and the great things we are all doing, to have a title back here. That is my goal, that is my dreams, so fingers crossed."

"That fight is going to be so beneficia for Iain," he said trainer Graham Everett. "It has put him in the big time, getting him close to a championship fight. He did really well, looked really classy. I know he can fight and punch, but the thing is, he is boxing. He is getting the rounds and experience. And no matter what, you must have experience as you move up. Six good rounds under and just reward because he has worked so hard."