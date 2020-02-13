Video

Hurricane promised as Norfolk boxer gets Southern Area title fight

Iain Martell on his way to a early stoppage win against Remigijus Ziausys Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Norfolk's Iain Martell has been granted his wish and handed a Southern Area cruiserweight title fight - and fight fans are being promised a hurricane landing.

Iain Martell working at the gym Picture: Jamie Honeywood Iain Martell working at the gym Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The heavy-handed 29-year-old has built up a formidable record of eight wins from eight outings, but has been left frustrated by late withdrawals of opponents, put off by his CV.

However, that growing reputation has now earned him his first title shot.

The path is clear now that Nick Parpa has relinquished the title. Parpa was due to fight Jose Lopes - but the British Boxing Board of Control have now agreed it is Martell who will face the man from Stratford at York Hall on March 14.

"Just before Christmas myself and (promoter) Mervyn Turner contacted the Boxing Board amongst all the disappointments of Iain not fighting and what have you, and we got it made mandatory for the Southern Area title," said trainer Graham Everett.

"It is a great fight. Lopez has got the edge on experience and everything but we are bringing a hurricane. It is as simple as that.

"All the frustrations, all the disappointments, all the years of training are going to come out on that night."

Martell was a well-known figure on the MMA circuit before turning his attentions to professional boxing. His debut came in July 2017 while his most recent outing was in December in London.

In between there have been frustrations over opponents, but Everett says the man from Marsham is ready to take the next step, against an opponent who has won nine of his 11 outings.

His first defeat was to Ossie Jervier, who Martell has beaten, and his second a failed Area title bid against Wadi Camacho in November, 2017 - since when he has had just one outing.

"I think that this situation is everything he could have asked for," he said. "He is ready for this, he is itching for this. We have got him the opportunity and it is down to him to go out and show what he is all about and I know that he will. He is a character, he is a hard man, he can punch with both hands and he is a lot better boxer than people realise. He has spent quite a few years sparring with the likes of Sam Sexton and Eli Frankham and we have sparred with a lot of fighters and he has learnt to box."