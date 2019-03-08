Martell to get a real championship challenge on Norwich fight night

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell working with trainer Graham Everett Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

Norwich boxer Iain Martell faces the biggest test of his credentials when boxing returns to the city next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cruiserweight has compiled an impressive 5-0 record, which is already frightening off would-be opponents.

But on June 21 he will come up against an opponent with similar ambitions, Ossie Jervier – and trainer Graham Everett is confident the popular 28-year-old will come through.

Jervier isn't there to make up numbers: he is higher ranked than Martell and is eager to get into the mix for a third Southern Area title fight.

“He is a genuine championship fighter so this is a big step up for Iain,” said Everett. “It is a great fight for Iain against a big punching cruiserweight. It is a real 'let's see where Iain Martell is' fight. This is what he has asked for, this is what he has got.

“The next stage is a Southern Area title fight and this is to see if we can move on to the Championship stage, which I believe we can. We all believe we can.

“We will plan to dominate him – it is a great test for Iain but I am 100pc confident that he will pass that test.

“Iain is a good fighter, he is learning all the time, his work ethics are good and this is a great fight for the public.”

You may also want to watch:

Martell's last outing came in the heavyweight division in Bedford, a hastily-arranged contest which came 24 hours after an appearance on a Friday night show in Norwich was cancelled after his opponent pulled out.

“He moved up to heavyweight to take on Phil Williams and on that occasion he gave away some three stone in weight but still remained undefeated, winning by a complete shut-out with a great performance,” said promoter Mervyn Turner, from Shamrock Boxing.

“Iain is one of those guys who just wants to have competitive fights all the time and you know exactly what you are going to get with him.

“This is a great fight for Martell and the public alike as it promises to be very competitive and one that will no doubt thrill the audience on the night.”

Martell tops the bill on June 2 at the Holiday Inn (North) – the final show before the summer break.

Also featuring will be Wisbech's Joe Steed, and Norwich pair Liam Goddard and Owen Blunden – with the possibility of more being added.

Steed was last in action on a Matchroom show in Peterborough in March where he put in another winning performance in front of a Sky TV audience to go 5-0 as a professional.

Lightweight Blunden is hoping to continue his winning streak after two pro appearances while exciting super-lightweight Liam Goddard is 3-0.

Tickets are available from the boxers or online at www.shamrockboxing.co.uk.