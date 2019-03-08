Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Martell to get a real championship challenge on Norwich fight night

PUBLISHED: 18:16 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 01 May 2019

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell working with trainer Graham Everett Picture: Chris Lakey

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell working with trainer Graham Everett Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

Norwich boxer Iain Martell faces the biggest test of his credentials when boxing returns to the city next month.

The cruiserweight has compiled an impressive 5-0 record, which is already frightening off would-be opponents.

But on June 21 he will come up against an opponent with similar ambitions, Ossie Jervier – and trainer Graham Everett is confident the popular 28-year-old will come through.

Jervier isn't there to make up numbers: he is higher ranked than Martell and is eager to get into the mix for a third Southern Area title fight.

“He is a genuine championship fighter so this is a big step up for Iain,” said Everett. “It is a great fight for Iain against a big punching cruiserweight. It is a real 'let's see where Iain Martell is' fight. This is what he has asked for, this is what he has got.

“The next stage is a Southern Area title fight and this is to see if we can move on to the Championship stage, which I believe we can. We all believe we can.

“We will plan to dominate him – it is a great test for Iain but I am 100pc confident that he will pass that test.

“Iain is a good fighter, he is learning all the time, his work ethics are good and this is a great fight for the public.”

You may also want to watch:

Martell's last outing came in the heavyweight division in Bedford, a hastily-arranged contest which came 24 hours after an appearance on a Friday night show in Norwich was cancelled after his opponent pulled out.

“He moved up to heavyweight to take on Phil Williams and on that occasion he gave away some three stone in weight but still remained undefeated, winning by a complete shut-out with a great performance,” said promoter Mervyn Turner, from Shamrock Boxing.

“Iain is one of those guys who just wants to have competitive fights all the time and you know exactly what you are going to get with him.

“This is a great fight for Martell and the public alike as it promises to be very competitive and one that will no doubt thrill the audience on the night.”

Martell tops the bill on June 2 at the Holiday Inn (North) – the final show before the summer break.

Also featuring will be Wisbech's Joe Steed, and Norwich pair Liam Goddard and Owen Blunden – with the possibility of more being added.

Steed was last in action on a Matchroom show in Peterborough in March where he put in another winning performance in front of a Sky TV audience to go 5-0 as a professional.

Lightweight Blunden is hoping to continue his winning streak after two pro appearances while exciting super-lightweight Liam Goddard is 3-0.

Tickets are available from the boxers or online at www.shamrockboxing.co.uk.

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Casualty cut from car following crash in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists