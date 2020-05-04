Search

Hunstanton tournament cancelled - in its centenary year

04 May, 2020 - 12:51
The Hunstanton Tennis Tournament has been cancelled Picture: Archant

The Hunstanton Tennis Tournament has been cancelled Picture: Archant

Archant

The Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s largest tennis tournament was scheduled to take place from Sunday, August 16 to Saturday, August 22.

The tournament, which annually attracts more than 1,200 competitors to play junior and senior events at the Recreation Ground, would also have included a celebration of the event’s centenary.

Tournament secretary Chris Holt, who has been involved in the event for 45 years, said: “The decision to cancel the 2020 event has not been taken lightly.

“But the health and wellbeing of everyone involved – competitors and their families, caterers, sponsors and stallholders – and that of the residents of Hunstanton and the surrounding villages is the tournament committee’s top priority.

“While the decision not to hold this year’s tournament is a blow to the economy of Hunstanton and the surrounding villages given that the event attracts so many competitors and their families and friends for a week of tennis, the committee believes it is the right decision.

“The tournament committee is clearly aware of social distancing requirements as outlined by the UK Government.

“The fact that on some days during tournament week, approaching 4,000 people – in addition to more than 1,200 players – could be on the Recreation Ground site would make social distancing extremely difficult, if not impossible, to manage.

“It is against that background, and considering all the facts and available information from the UK Government and the Lawn Tennis Association, that the tournament committee has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 tournament. It will the first year that the Tournament has not taken place since it was revived in 1950 after the Second World War.

“We must now look forward to the 2021 tournament, which will take place Sunday, August 15 to Saturday, August 21 – and will include a celebration of its centenary.

