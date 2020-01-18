Dereham searching for third win on the spin in Essex

Dereham skipper David Hinton misses the trip to Hullbridge Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Dereham Town will be aiming to achieve a third successive away win in Essex when they travel to face Hullbridge Sports today.

The Magpies followed up their 3-0 victory at Basildon by beating Canvey Island away last Saturday with Ryan Crisp heading home the 95th minute winner to seal a 2-1 win.

The result leapfrogged Adam Gusterson's side above the Islanders into eighth place in the Bet Victor Isthmian League North Division table.

The Magpies fought out a 1-1 draw with Hullbridge in a bad tempered affair at Aldiss Park in October, with David Hinton scoring an equaliser in the 74th minute.

Magpies manager Adam Gusterson was pleased to see his side edge out Canvey, saying: "It was great for us to get the right side of the result in a tight game. A draw would have definitely been a fair result so it was nice to snatch it at the end as teams have done that to us this season."

Gusterson is hoping to build on back-to-back wins, which shook off a disappointing start to the year after a 4-1 home win to mid-table rivals Great Wakering Rovers.

Dereham are only two points adrift of the play-off places however ahead of the game at Hullbridge, who sit 12 with eight points fewer, but won 1-0 at Soham Town Rangers last Saturday.

Gusterson added: "Hullbridge caused us problems when we played them earlier on in the season so we have to be mindful of their threats but our away form has been very good this season and we will be going there hopeful we can continue our recent run."

The Magpies will be without injured skipper Hinton, whilst Adam Hipperson and Adam Smith will have late fitness tests. Talented youngsters Charlie Dickerson and Tom Baird will be away representing Norfolk Under-18s in the FA County Youth Cup.