Mason eager to keep Great Yarmouth in the elite

PUBLISHED: 15:14 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 26 April 2019

Great Yarmouth Town face a tough finale as they bid to stay off the bottom of the table Picture: STEVE WOOD

Great Yarmouth Town face a tough finale as they bid to stay off the bottom of the table Picture: STEVE WOOD

Adam Mason is plotting a great escape in what will be his final match as Great Yarmouth joint manager.

The Bloaters go into their final game of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign in the relegation zoned.

But with Long Melford still only three points above them there is still a chance of finishing outside the bottom two, with Yarmouth needing to win at third-placed Godmanchester while hoping Long Melford lose at Thetford.

The sides have identical goal differences so the Bloaters know a win will suffice.

Speaking after Monday's 1-1 draw at neighbours Gorleston, Mason said: “I thought we deserved more than a draw but we live to fight another day. Albeit our last day, whilst we have a chance, we will fight.”

In Division One, Swaffham are one win away from clinching the Division One North title.

Leaders Harleston have completed their programme, but the Pedlars still have one game to play, at bottom side Felixstowe & Walton Reserves, and will be champions if they win. Anything less than three points and Harleston will finish top.

Bostik North

Dereham's season ends with a visit by Great Wakering Rovers, and joint boss Adam Gusterson wants to finish on a high ahead of Tuesday's Norfolk Senior Cup final.

“We want to finish our league programme on a high and with a positive result,” he said.

“Great Wakering are one of the divisions form sides so it should be a good game between two evenly-matched sides to finish the regular season.

“I would be lying if I said we didn't have one eye on the cup final and as we have done in the last couple of weeks we will try and ensure we utilise our squad to keep everybody as fresh as possible for the final.”

Anglian Combination

While Sheringham have already wrapped up the title, runners-up Caister will hope to finish on a high when they go to Beccles. The new champions were due to play Wymondham, but the clubs have agreed the fixture does not need to be fulfilled.

