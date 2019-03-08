Opening day action from Houghton

Sweden's Jonna Britse rides Quattrino during the dressage for the CCI-SO4* Section A at Houghton Picture: Libby Law Photography Archant

Christoph Wahler, riding for the German Nations Cup team, led the field ahead of Swiss team member Robin Godel at the end of the first day of dressage at the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials.

Wahler rode Carjatan S to a score of 24.8, almost four penalties clear of the field. Tucked in close behind Godel is British individual rider Tom McEwen riding No Excuse, on whom he has the ride while Ros Canter is expecting a baby. Less than a penalty separates the next six riders.

The Netherlands have fielded a team of just three, so completed the day on a single score of 33.7. Of the teams with two scores posted, Germany lead on 55.0, with Sweden on 59.0, Switzerland on 60.5, Belgium on 66.6, Great Britain on 67.5, France on 68.8, Spain on 77.9 and Italy bringing up the rear on 81.7.

The Three Star also has a clear leader at the end of day one, Holly Woodhead riding Scuderia 1918 Future. Holly moved ahead of long-term leaders Selina Milnes on Vivendi Time with Harry Meade and Gideon in hot pursuit.

The seemingly unstoppable Piggy French leads the dressage phase, riding First Lancer. Willa Newton on Cock A Doodle Doo and Zara Tindall with Gladstone are close behind in second and third places.

Dressage re-starts at 9am on Friday, with gates opening at 8am.