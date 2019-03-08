Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Opening day action from Houghton

PUBLISHED: 19:47 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 23 May 2019

Sweden's Jonna Britse rides Quattrino during the dressage for the CCI-SO4* Section A at Houghton Picture: Libby Law Photography

Sweden's Jonna Britse rides Quattrino during the dressage for the CCI-SO4* Section A at Houghton Picture: Libby Law Photography

Archant

Christoph Wahler, riding for the German Nations Cup team, led the field ahead of Swiss team member Robin Godel at the end of the first day of dressage at the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials.

Wahler rode Carjatan S to a score of 24.8, almost four penalties clear of the field. Tucked in close behind Godel is British individual rider Tom McEwen riding No Excuse, on whom he has the ride while Ros Canter is expecting a baby. Less than a penalty separates the next six riders.

You may also want to watch:

The Netherlands have fielded a team of just three, so completed the day on a single score of 33.7. Of the teams with two scores posted, Germany lead on 55.0, with Sweden on 59.0, Switzerland on 60.5, Belgium on 66.6, Great Britain on 67.5, France on 68.8, Spain on 77.9 and Italy bringing up the rear on 81.7.

The Three Star also has a clear leader at the end of day one, Holly Woodhead riding Scuderia 1918 Future. Holly moved ahead of long-term leaders Selina Milnes on Vivendi Time with Harry Meade and Gideon in hot pursuit.

The seemingly unstoppable Piggy French leads the dressage phase, riding First Lancer. Willa Newton on Cock A Doodle Doo and Zara Tindall with Gladstone are close behind in second and third places.

Dressage re-starts at 9am on Friday, with gates opening at 8am.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

‘No misconduct issues’ over three-car police collision

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening day action from Houghton

Sweden's Jonna Britse rides Quattrino during the dressage for the CCI-SO4* Section A at Houghton Picture: Libby Law Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists