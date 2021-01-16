MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town at AFC Hornchurch

Live

Published: 1:49 PM January 16, 2021

King’s Lynn Town turn their attention to the FA Trophy on Saturday with a trip to AFC Hornchurch.

Their hosts for the fourth-round tie play in the Isthmian Premier, which is currently suspended, meaning they have been unable to train. Their last game was on December 19, in this competition.

The Linnets looks likely to be without winger Simon Power, who was on loan from Norwich City but is set to move to League Two Harrogate Town.

Right-back Aaron Jones, who tested positive for coronavirus over the Christmas period, could return.

