Hockey round-up: Magpies Ladies move up to fourth after easing to win over Cambridge City

Cherry Seaborn was on target for Harleston Magpies in their 2-0 win over Cambridge City. Picture: Archant ©Archant Photographic 2010

National League South

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harleston Magpies Ladies are up to fourth after a 2-0 win over Cambridge City.

An even contest saw the first half finish goalless but the home side got their noses in front three minutes into the second half when Jess Bloom played in Charlotte Harrison, who finished the move by expertly placing the ball into the corner of the goal.

Just before the end of the third quarter, Magpies extended their advantage with Cherry Seaborn converting a penalty corner from the left post.

Magpies head to bottom-placed St Albans this weekend.

East Conference

Harleston Magpies Men gained their first win of the season as they eased to a 4-1 victory at London Edwardians thanks to goals from James Gray, Thomas Ridley and Simon Hipwell (2).

East League

Dereham claimed their first victory of the season in Premier A after a 4-2 win at home against Cambridge City II whilst Norwich City went down to a 7-0 defeat at West Herts.

You may also want to watch:

In Division 2N Norwich City II cruised to a 4-0 win over Norwich Dragons thanks to goals from Jack Luther, Tom Ling, Jonathan Chaney-Baxter and Tom Hindle whilst Harleston Magpies II hit six without reply at Long Sutton I.

East Women

Norwich City Ladies I gained their second win of the season in Premier A after a 2-0 win at home to St Albans. City started the game well and it wasn't long before they managed their first goal, courtesy of Ellie Brine. Shortly after Oli Williams found the back of the goal from a well-timed shot giving City a 2-0 win.

Norwich Dragons I went down to a 7-0 defeat at Sudbury I in 1N as the visitors collapsed in the second half after being 1-0 down at half-time. Sophie Barrow's green card proved to be a turning point as two further goals were scored with the Dragons down to 10. Sudbury then proceeded to run riot with four more goals.

Norwich Dragons II moved level on points with their opponents Harleston Magpies III in 2NE thanks to a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Gail Thomas and Mia Bartram.

The Magpies took the lead in the first half but the Dragons remained positive and this was rewarded with Thomas's clean strike from a short corner. Buoyed by their equaliser Dragons went on to take the win as Bartram scored a second from open play.

Norwich Dragons III went down to a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich II whilst Norwich City Ladies II went down to a 3-2 defeat at East Coast I despite goals from Emma Hewitt and Lizzie Cheesman.

Broadland went down to a 5-2 defeat at the UEA despite goals from Dani Parke and Jenny Whiting.

Empresa

In the Premier Division Norwich City III cruised to a 5-1 win away at Norwich Dragons IV thanks to goals from Mia Moore, Olivia Greenway, Gabby Sharp, Emily Greenway and Ellie Hobden. Broadland II gained a 1-0 win at home over fellow strugglers Pelicans II thanks to Nikki Baker's winner whilst Millie Hay was on target in Norwich City IV's 1-1 draw with Evergreens.